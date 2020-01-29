Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Dodging potholes a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Susan Lane): Many Grass Valley streets received a full repaving last summer, including Pleasant Street and areas of Bennett Street and Empire Court. But why did they end Bennett Street repaving at Hanson Way? The section that goes under the freeway is awful. I’ve been dodging the potholes in the eastbound lane at this corner for over five years, and more (I’m a 36-year resident). The section of Freeman Lane from Mill Street to Taylorville Road is awful. Ditto with the stoplights at South Auburn and Main, plus the one at East Main and East Bennett. For most of the time they flash red after 7 p.m. which is good. There is no traffic. But then one or both switch to regular signaling at random. It makes no sense.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Shanti Emerson and Paul Matson): To the excellent candidates for the Nevada City City Council and the large enthusiastic turnout at the League of Women Voters forum Monday night. The media led off with tough questions like “If you lose the election which three of the other candidates would you support?” Media representatives were YubaNet, KNCO, The Union and KVMR. The candidates spoke in this order: Rick Ewald, Douglass Fleming, Daniela Fernandez, David Parker, Lorraine Reich and Reinette Senum, with the lead off speaker rotating with each question. Moderator Jennifer Granger conducted a dignified, fair and highly professional forum. Here’s to the League, “Celebrating 100 Years” and to the six candidates running for three City Council seats. To watch the video, visit Nevada County Media’s Facebook page.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Terry McAteer and Emerson): To a fantastic 18th Wild and Scenic Film Festival. What an exciting array of talent all dedicated to preserving our beautiful planet and the Yuba River. SYRCL’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival is an amazing undertaking bringing high quality environmentally-based films to our community. Two-thirds of the attendees are from out of town assisting our local economy.

HIT (from Emerson): To all of my readers who let me know how they feel about my articles. Those who like them, I love you. Those that don’t like them, you keep in line.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the people who participated in the Women’s March in Nevada City, especially event organizer Elisa Parker.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the wonderful range of grocery options we have to choose from, including “boutiques” like Back Porch Market, The Ham Stand and La Gastronomia, to traditional stores such as SPD, Safeway, Save Mart and Raleys. Add places like Grocery Outlet for bargain hunters (check out the wines) and Briar Patch Co-op for the best people-watching in town. They’re friendly and as individual as keys on a piano, creating wonderful music.

HIT (from Tracy): To Virginia’s legislature, for being the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment! Slowly we emerge from the Dark Ages.

HIT (from Tracy): To support groups for those dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Take a look at https://www.alzconnected.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.