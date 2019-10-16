Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Deliveries despite power shutdown a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Linda Jack of Grass Valley): To The Union for publishing during the power outage, with a special thanks to the intrepid delivery duo, Claire and Squirrel, for their timely and cheerful service throughout. Also a HIT for the Grass Valley postal workers for sorting in the near-dark and making their daily deliveries as well.

HIT (from columnist Terry McLaughlin): To a rousing performance by the U.S. Marine Band at Nevada Union High School’s Ali Gym Friday night, despite uncertainty created by the PG&E power outage. All who attended were richly rewarded with a first-class concert performance, and the appreciative audience showered the musicians with multiple standing ovations and thank yous. A once in a decade event, not to be missed!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Katie Carter’s new book, “Nourishing Meals on Camper Wheels … and Yoga at the Rest Stop,” a big hit. Until this, I believed cookbooks, because of the internet, were on the way out. Not so. Carter, a certified nutrition consultant and yoga teacher, creatively combines the two disciplines into a fun, useful read. Every illustration is hers. Topics include what to bring, sauces, first aid, plus easy-to-prepare recipes, sprinkled with personal revelations on how to stay fit and get “Back to the Land.” It’s a beautiful book, based on years of her experiences, travels and education. To contact the author email her at katiecarterwellness@gmail.com or visit http://www.katiecarterwellness.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the progress being made on the historic covered bridge at Bridgeport, aka South Yuba River State Park.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the PSPS (“Public Safety Power Shutoff”) that is so widespread, it would be hard to drive anywhere for the day to get away from it.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To Xfinity/Comcast, for moving Turner Classic Movies to their “Sports Entertainment Package” so that to get it in western Nevada County now, you must pay an extra $9.99 each month. This is the second time in several years that Comcast has moved TCM to a higher pricing tier despite any contract you may have signed thinking that you’d be able to watch it. So many people are outraged, the TCM thread in the online Community Forum has been closed by Comcast. According to the company, complaints about their service should be directed to our Local Franchise Authority, which is the City of Grass Valley, 125 E. Main St., GV 95945.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the many young families who brought their children to experience the country’s most professional concert band, the U.S. Marine Band last Friday evening. The uniformed musicians played several serious, classical pieces as well as crowd pleasing Sousa marches and familiar standards. It was a performance the children won’t forget.

MISS (from Rebane): To PG&E’s totally unnecessary and disruptive multi-day power shut off.

MISS (from Rebane): To the governor who recently signed several more bad bills into law. Along with killing the “gig” economy; felons are now allowed to serve on juries; law enforcement must figure out whether “use of force” is “necessary” rather than “reasonable” — the law makes it more difficult for officers to decide what is necessary, thinking about which could end up endangering the officer and the public. Newsom also signed bills which make abortifacients available on public college campuses and in another, inhibits a charter school’s ability to appeal county board of education decisions or renew a school’s charter.

HIT (from Rebane): To Gov. Newsom for vetoing SB127 which would have diverted highway rehabilitation funds from road work to use on bike and foot paths and transit upgrades. Apparently Newsom didn’t want another gas tax fraud on his hands.