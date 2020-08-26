Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Crime, violence across America a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Nancy Brost): To the crime and violence taking place in cities across America. Businesses and buildings are being looted and destroyed. There is a clear line between peaceful protest and criminal behavior. When protestors decide to cross the line those in leadership should respond quickly to arrest those who are destroying property and inflicting harm on law-abiding citizens.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the efforts of our firefighters, law enforcement agencies plus media resources, and Nevada County’s OES Ready Nevada County Dashboard, have been excellent during the Jones Fire. Our family’s six individual households had to daily decide as to what to do and where (or if) to go. Every morning from different locations we listened to the KVMR morning update, Pascale‘s YubaNet briefing, checked the Dashboard, and read The Union online. Armed with the most recent information, we would all make an informed decision as to the day’s plan of action. Together they did a great job of helping us all get through this in an intelligent, informed, and safe manner!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Cal Fire, local fire agencies, Nevada County OES, and first responders too numerous to mention for their fantastic response to the Jones fire. Without their dedication and hard work a very bad situation could have been disastrous. Their efforts saved many lives and a great amount of property.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To 211 Connecting Point and its call center agents who took more than 1,000 calls during the Jones Fire and spent nearly 200 hours assisting callers. They also kept more than 10,000 text message subscribers informed with the latest Jones Fire updates, a brilliant idea which worked beautifully and can be replicated during future wildfire emergencies.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the upcoming McCourtney Road Transfer Station Renovation Project and the Virtual Public Meeting about it at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Visit http://www.mccourtneytransferstation.com for more information and a Before-and-After graphic of the project. Click “Public Engagement” at the top for a link to the Virtual Public Meeting, or click “Submit a Comment” to send your input at any time up to Sept. 23.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the week-long series of articles highlighting the suffrage movement and particularly its deep connection to Nevada County. We women voters do appreciate the franchise and the tireless work of suffrage pioneers Aaron and Ellen Sargent and what they eventually obtained for us.

HIT (from Rebane): To the corps of volunteers who enervate the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. This group of productive folks recently built a display kiosk, laid track, and installed a rebuilt/restored gondola railcar at Clamper’s Square near the Sacramento Street freeway offramp.

MISS (from Rebane): To the spray paint vandal who just couldn’t think of anything worthwhile to do but to deface private property over the weekend. When caught, the vandal should be made to pay for repainting all the walls she damaged. There is no glory here in “tagging” businesses. Shame and punishment should be the reward.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the wonderful volunteers who took in and cared for the farm animals and beloved pets brought to the Fairgrounds by evacuating families. The love of Nevada Countians for animals is amazing!

HIT (from Emerson): To Chris McBride, who had the guts and the integrity to apologize for his actions at the BLM protest. It takes a person of great character to do that.

HIT (from Emerson): To the peaceful protesters at the Grass Valley Post Office last Saturday. Let’s make sure all mail-in ballots are properly counted. Not one should be left behind.

HIT (from Emerson): To Eliza Tudor, the executive director of the Nevada County Arts Council, who has put Nevada County on the map by obtaining California Cultural District designations for Grass Valley-Nevada City and Truckee. She has created awareness of the economic benefits the arts bring to our communities. She has produced an artist directory and a number of programs for students. Most recently, she organized “What a Relief: A festival By and For Our artists.” Eliza, you are a great asset to our county. Keep up the good work.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the empty shelves at Kmart. Use it or lose it!

MISS (from Emerson): The Great Divider who thinks only of himself, not of the people.