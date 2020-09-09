Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Coverage 19th Amendment anniversary a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Linda Jack): A big HIT to The Union for the extensive coverage in August of the passage of the 19th Amendment, and the important roles played by Nevada County’s women, past and present. In a month dominated by other important news stories, The Union found space (including on the front page) to publish articles and photographs by five staff members, and featured stories written by as many independent authors and local organizations. Thank you, and kudos for the great coverage.

MISS (from reader Rebecca Jones): To the person who stole my two American flags and my Biden/Harris yard sign from my private property. Please find some respect for not only my personal rights but for the democratic political process that we all enjoy as Americans. Then, go out and get your own sign.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To The Union for publishing a wide diversity of opinion pieces and columns that keep us all questioning our beliefs.

HIT (from Bryars): For the cartoon on Sept. 3 showing the poor guy on his deathbed wanting to get another comment to the “little jerk” on Facebook before he died. Isn’t this very descriptive of our current level of communication?

HIT (from Bryars): To Terry Boyles for his Sept. 3 letter to the editor highlighting how the internet is making us too lazy to put any effort into discussing options and compromising on solutions. I sure hope he figures some out for a future letter.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The Nov. 3 election is our county’s eighth All-Mailed Ballot/Vote Center election, so we are highly experienced. Ballots will be mailed Oct. 5. There will be 22 locations where voters can drop off ballots, if they prefer to mailing. Additionally, there will be eight Vote Centers where you can vote right there, update registration, or cast a provisional ballot. All ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 20 will be counted. For drop-off and vote center locations visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/695/Registrar-of-Voters or call 265-1298. To track your ballot, visit http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot – Let’s exercise our right to vote!

HIT (from Matson) And speaking of the Elections Office, they could use some extra (paid) help. Needed are warehouse workers, as well as a warehouse manager. The job entails programming voting machines for Vote Centers, deployment of machines and supplies and returning them back to the warehouse. Work begins in mid-September and ends mid-November. Visit mynevadacounty.com for more information.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the almost normal street scene Friday evening in Nevada City with people enjoying outside dining and being out and about with each other.

MISS (from Rebane): To the ash laden and dark skies recently which give a dystopian cast to the day.

HIT (from Rebane): To the Aug. 29 Other Voices by Dennis McKenzie who pointed out the Marxist foundation and aims of Black Lives Matter. McKenzie quotes from the BLM website and recent statements of its leaders. Check it out if you still believe BLM is a social justice organization.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the creative ways our clubs and businesses and charities are handling the pandemic. I’m ZOOMing four to eight times a week now. Best of luck on the Center of the Arts and Music in the Mountains online auctions next week.

MISS (from Emerson): To the selfish people who don’t mask up. Don’t they know that being safe helps get our businesses going again?

HIT (from Emerson): Hail to Brian Hamilton for his nearly 20 years of service to The Union. We will miss you, Brian.