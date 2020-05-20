Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Construction ‘mess’ a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Dee Murphy): To NID and the sloppy way they left Ridge Road by Slate Creek Road. They dug up Ridge Road and left a mess in front of property owners’ front yards. The bike lane is full of dirt and rocks. Smooth it out and clean it up, NID.

HIT (from reader Walt Stickel): Many thanks to the public works department in Nevada City, which, in less than an hour after the incident, replaced the broken stop sign at the corner of Nevada and Uren streets after in errant motorist leveled it.

HIT (from reader Tammy Deal): To the gentleman who so generously gave up a package of his toilet paper to a family in need!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To uncertainty about starting up recreational sports leagues. These activities should not remain in regulatory oblivion. Surely there are ways to play softball without spreading the virus. Golf courses figured it out, so can ball players.

MISS (from Rebane): To leaving another group of enterprises in Covid-19 limbo — large venues like the two Elks Clubs, the Foothills Event Center, the fairgrounds, churches, and the Center for the Arts. Shouldn’t these places be allowed to open up and safely host again?

MISS (from Rebane): To the questionable value of requiring a specific number of Covid-19 diagnostic tests be given in this county each day before it can open up salons and gyms. Right now few people are showing up at the Vets Hall to be tested. Will the county reinstate selective service (remember the draft?), and assign us each a number that requires us to show up to be tested when our number is called?

MISS (from Tracy): Proving he’s taken care of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has created “Operaton Warp Speed” to quickly get an effective vaccine (something scientists say is impossible). Couldn’t he just issue a presidential decree that it go away?

HIT (from Tracy): Asking “How’s it going?” when she dropped by our favorite Mexican restaurant (Casa Las Katerinas) for take-out dinners, my wife was told: “Our kitchen is busier than when we had guests!”

HIT (from Tracy): To Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum for her breezy, upbeat Facebook stroll through City Hall and downtown to show the “reawakening” of the commercial enterprises.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Jamie Jones, executive director of the Fire Safe Council and project manager extraordinaire, for her management of the Ponderosa West Shaded Fuel Break project, which will help protect a large part of the city of Grass Valley if a large fire were approaching from the west. They are on schedule to complete the work a year ahead of the due date, wrapping up by early 2021. Private landowners who initially declined to participate have come on board after seeing what completed neighboring properties look like. With funding from the Governor’s Priority Projects and a Cal Fire/Fire Prevention Grant, this outcome demonstrates Nevada County can execute on its proposals, putting us in good stead for future grants. Kudos to all involved.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Paul Matson and Dick Tracy): The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District are dramatically expanding their free residential green waste chipping program. It’s happening now through June 27 at three convenient sites, for improved fire safety. It’s a “no contact” event. Items not allowed are poison oak, blackberries, scotch broom and limbs larger than 6 inches in diameter. Visit http://www.areyoufiresafe.com/programs/green-waste for drop-off site information or to volunteer. Contact Programs Manager Julie Siegenthaler with questions at programs@areyoufiresafe.com or 530-282-1122.

HIT (from Matson): Here’s to our local business-ingenuity during this COVID-19 shutdown. In an effort to remain afloat and serve their customers, many businesses, (for those that it was permitted) have gotten creative. I’ve been able to acquire everything I need through the ever expanding curbside pickup and home delivery programs. So far that has included groceries, wine, pharmacy items, hardware, takeout food, floral arrangements, paint, window glass, plus garden and nursery items. Everyone’s been great about bringing it out, placing in the back of the vehicle, and practicing social distancing. To shop locally and to learn what is being offered please, visit https://211connectingpoint.org or the Special Delivery page at TheUnion.com.