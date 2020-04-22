Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Coming together during a crisis is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To people, families, many leaders, and neighbors coming together to help us all try to weather this daunting virus crisis.

MISS (from Reinheimer): Watching President Trump ranting and criticizing during his press conferences instead of showing vision and leadership for America as well as the world.

HIT (from reader and gardening columnist Diane Miessler): Kudos to The Union for figuring out how to remain viable in these hard times for smalltown newspapers. I love the solid, professional reporting, the mix of fun and serious topics, and the hometown focus. Missing the Monday paper is a small price to pay for keeping the rest. Treasure your local news source and give them credit for a creative solution in lean times. Lots of towns aren’t so lucky.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the Bear Yuba Land Trust reaching 30 years of service. They have conserved more than 15,000 acres of open space and maintain nearly 50 miles of local trails.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To being shut down, quarantined, distanced, and not allowed to socialize or be out and about. The days all run together. While there’s great turmoil in the nation, there’s very little happening in our towns to remark about. How do I come up with a hit or miss when every day is the same as yesterday in Nevada County?

HIT (from Rebane): To news that Chicago Park School actually teaches handwriting and their students do it so well and legibly that they win awards. Shouldn’t all schools emphasize basic handwriting to develop cognitive skills such as mastery of reading, spelling, remembering, and analysis?

HIT (from Rebane): To improved county COVID-19 reporting. Now we can see the number of cases identified by day, by age range, by sex and by region. Our numbers are still very low. Is anyone counting the injuries and tracking the destruction caused by the shut down?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Onyx Theater is going to have film available for online streaming. So nice to have the art movies back.

HIT (from Emerson): To Elevation 2477 for handling all the excess business with courtesy and efficiency and care.

HIT (from Emerson): To Savannah Hanson for her inspirational wonderful columns. She speaks the truth with wisdom and sees the silver lining in everything.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the people buying flowers and shrubs locally to make their gardens beautiful. Weiss Bros, B&C and Hills Flat nurseries are experiencing a ton of business. We have lots of time to garden now, and the beautiful warm days are calling us to enjoy nature.

MISS (from Emerson): To the cancellation of the wonderful musical weekends we have enjoyed at the fairgrounds for many years and all the money they brought into our county.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Due to COVID-19 California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is giving counties the option of postponing opening day of stream fishing season. Every year thousands of us wait for sunrise on the last Saturday in April. While fishing by oneself sounds innocuous enough, maybe it’s not. Smaller counties have few medical facilities, and so far, some have zero COVID-19 cases. Waiting a bit longer to bring in visitors from big cities might be highly prudent. While I’m waiting, I simply remind myself that “The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” John Buchan.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To government programs to help individuals and businesses survive the economic consequences of the pandemic.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the fact that “government programs to help individuals and businesses” are funded by taxpayer dollars, since governments have no money of their own and are only distributing funds that will come from all of us taxpayers at some future date. Economics 101 tells us that this massive deficit spending will eventually cause significant inflation. A truly no-win situation.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): As is often the case when working with a bureaucracy, when I telephoned the people at Medicare in an effort to untangle payment for a leg brace my call got shifted four times and all of those I spoke to were polite, understanding, helpful and efficient. I forgot that I’d volunteered to hang on and answer questions about my phone experience. I’m doing it now.