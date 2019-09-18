Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Comedians at the Event Center a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the fun and witty comedians contest at The Event Center brought. People were guffawing at the non-PC jokes.

HIT (from Emerson): KVMR’s Celtic Festival coming up next weekend with jousting and royal parades and lots of fun things to buy but mainly that wonderful pure Celtic music.

HIT (from Emerson): To a compromise proposal for a parking meter rate at 50 cents per hour in Nevada City. I wish more political groups were willing to make compromises.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): “We’re number one! We’re number one!” But being the most poverty-ridden state is nothing for California to brag about. According to CalMatters, 18.2% of our 40 million residents live below the poverty line. Chief causes? Cost of living, high property values and absorbing low-income migrants.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To “John’s Big Broad Street Bash” being just right to celebrate the life of John Parent. Last Thursday evening Broad Street was closed from Pine to York Street allowing folks to enjoy slide shows, live music, (martinis), and each other. The Nevada City businesses with which he was associated were offering photo displays and Niel and Todd were greeting everyone. The mood was honoring, respectful, fun and felt a bit like a class reunion. John Parent would most definitely have approved.

HIT (from Matson): To this year’s Constitution Day Parade, which was great with its unique, small-town qualities. Sponsors were the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club, the City of Nevada City, and Nevada Lodge 13, Free & Accepted Masons. The Masons kicked it off with a reenactment of the signing of the Constitution. Musical offerings ranged from Dixieland to school bands to the Nevada Union Chamber Choir. The color guards and civic groups were impressive, and political overtones were light. Our crowd pleasing “Famous Marching Presidents” topped off the day. Every president, their first ladies (plus) the Secret Service marched. Thanks to all who worked so hard to make it happen, and properly celebrate the Constitution.

MISS (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To anyone misunderstanding that the rain we’ve all been dancing in early this week (You have all been dancing, right?) has soaked us enough to end the threat of fire season. Remember, the most recent sizable fires in western Nevada County — the Lobo and McCourtney fires — struck in early October of 2017, and the Camp Fire devastated Paradise in early November last year. Fire season has largely become a year-round observance.

HIT (from Hamilton): To The Friendship 100, which for 17 years served as one of the most unique fundraisers in the community, as supporters of The Friendship Club turned laps on go-karts racing to the finish for the checkered flag — but more importantly to help boost the nonprofit’s work in supporting at-risk girls in our community. On Monday night, perhaps the final laps of the event, more than $90,000 was raised to assist the great work in this very worthy cause.