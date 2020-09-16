Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Comcast without power, a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Harry Wander): To Comcast for being too cheap to buy generators to keep their cable service functioning when PG&E power is out. That not only means there is no TV, but it negatively effects people who work virtually at home, students who want to virtually attend school, patients who want to have virtual office visits and many others. If a patient’s phone service is via Comcast they cannot even call to make an appointment to be seen nor call 911 if really sick nor if there is a fire. To top it off, Comcast does not rebate the customer for the lost service time, like PG&E does. AT&T has portable generators to keep their substations functioning. Why does not Comcast have them?

MISS (from reader Herb Lindberg): To almost complete lack of coverage of the fires that are filling our skies with smoke.

HIT (from reader Paul Hauck): To Terry Lamphier for the articulate, spot-on Other Voices column, John Q. Public takes on Q-anon. Just when I was thinking that our country had lost all of the gains of the Enlightenment, that piece pulled me back from the depths of despair.

MISS (from Hauck): To the scores of people participating in the disc golf tournament at Western Gateway Park last week. Most were boisterously talking right in each others’ faces, with no social distancing, and hardly a mask in sight. I am not wishing harm to any of them, but if I read that some contracted COVID-19 there the schadenfreude will be difficult to resist.

MISS (from reader Ken Baker): A huge MISS to Nevada City Elementary School District and their Lessee, SAEL, for allowing the Nevada City Elementary School on Main Street in Nevada City to lapse into a deplorable state of ill maintenance and disrepair. Their inaction shows no respect to this significant part of Nevada City’s history. All concerned, and I hope there are lots, should email their comments to Monica Daugherty, the superintendent of Nevada City Elementary, at mdaughery@ncsd.k12.ca.us

HIT (from reader Dennis Babson): Thank you Pauline Nevins for your hilarious Other Voices column (Sept. 12): “Deliverance: you can decide to be happy.” After all those articles of doom and gloom, power outages, COVID-19, riots in the streets, shootings, protests, statues coming down, he said/she said, and bitch, moan and complain letters. I was delighted to read something that was light-hearted, very well written and that turned gloom into bloom! I can relate as well, having been on the searching end for the paper at dark:30 with umbrella in one hand and flashlight in the other. Well done!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Think of the numerous ways in which local grocers donate their goods and services back to our communities. Try to imagine life without them! Standing applause is in order for these dedicated people.

MISS (from Tracy): Napolean has had more books (300-plus) written about him than any other individual. Will he eventually be surpassed by Trump?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the stealing of political signs that is already happening. Remember, this is a First Amendment right!

HIT (from Emerson): To the amendment to AB 5 passing. I am so happy for our gig workers and freelancers, especially Hollie and Bob.

MISS (from Emerson): To Trump’s Disney World where there is no Covid, where the economy is good, where there is no systemic racism, or division in our country. Directed and produced by Fox News.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the 29th annual Duck Race is happening Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.! 100% of the proceeds support community causes like Sierra College Scholarships, North Star House improvements, free thesauruses for Nevada City fifth graders, and free firewood delivered to our seniors. To watch this fun race from the privacy of your own home visit https://www.49errotary.org. This, the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club’s only fundraiser, features a Grand Prize of $2,500! To have a shot at the cash prizes contact “Ducktator” John Baker at john@nevadacityengineering.com.

HIT (from Matson): Grass Valley, Nevada City and neighboring communities just experienced this year’s first Public Safety Power Shut-off. In the midst of the negative effects the pandemic has on our businesses, this could have been the final fatal blow for some. However, much of downtown Nevada City and the Seven Hills District had power this time. Unlike last year, Nevada City’s SPD, California Organics, most restaurants and food purveyors did not lose their perishable food inventory, plus they remained open. What an enormous improvement over last year. The hard work that went into invoking California’s mandates paid off. This year more of our businesses will be up and running.