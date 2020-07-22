Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Carhop is a huge HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bonnie Smart): A huge Hit to the weekend carhop at the Rood Center! My hubby and I rarely go out for lunch but have visited the carhop the past two weekends. We had tasty chicken quesadillas from Sundance Catering last weekend and great chicken teriyaki bowls from Kaliko’s Hawaiian Kitchen this weekend. It would be great if this event extends for extra months until the trucks are busy again. A fun way to support local businesses!

MISS (from reader Mike Connor): To “Hits and Misses” deteriorating into another site for comments on the capabilities and actions of our elected leaders. For example, if the “Misses” by Dick Tracy and Shanti Emerson July 16 presumably regarding President Trump must be published, wouldn’t they be more appropriate in the Letters to the Editor section? This would leave “Hits and Misses” for constructive comments on the laudable, and sometimes not so wise, actions by individuals and groups in our expanded community.

HIT (from Connor): To the many restaurants and retailers in our community who have taken the effort and expense to make their businesses as safe as possible and to their staff who must wear masks throughout the day. It has to be especially difficult for restaurants trying to make a profit with up to half their tables removed and now having to set up outside. They are to be commended and we should support them.

Xxjj xjx jxj xjj x xjj xj xjjx jxjxjx.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To this year’s 2020-2021 Wildfire Season Guide from the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, which you’ll find inserted in your local newspapers on these days: in The Union, this coming Saturday, July 25; in Lake of the Pines News on Wednesday, July 29; and in The Wildwood Independent on Friday, Aug. 7. Look for it, pull it out and refer to it for information you can use about fire preparedness and evacuation. This is the 20th annual edition of this publication with the Ready/Set/Go information we all need for this fire season.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To hearing fire tankers flying overhead a half dozen times in the past two weeks, and it’s only July. So glad these fires are being put out very quickly, but still …

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the swim vest program at a couple of river locations. Parents can borrow a life vest from a rack for their child to use while in the river.

MISS (from Rebane): To uncertainty about California’s public and private schools reopening next month. Why not give all parents, statewide two options – full time in-person school attendance for their children or total online home schooling? Let parents determine which educational protocol works best and is safe for their children.

HIT (from Rebane): To Cookies for a Cause. Emily’s Catering is donating a dollar to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation in July for each cookie sold. Order now for a sweet treat and to support a good cause.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Donald Trump has repeatedly said mail-in ballots are a fraud. And now says he’ll judge whether to accept the outcome if he’s defeated in November. Isn’t it time for the U.S. Senate to insist he undergo mental evaluation?

HIT (from Tracy): To KNCO (830-AM) radio for replacing multi-millionaire Trump apologist Rush Limbaugh with Tom Fitzsimmons and local progamming aimed at our community needs.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the restaurants who now have outdoor seating thanks to newly bought tents … such as Lumberjacks, Jernigans Tap House and Grill, and Pete’s Pizza. Love the innovation.

HIT (from Emerson): To Grass Valley City Council roping off the upper end of Mill Street so that its restaurants have plenty of room outside to serve customers. Some of them are Old Town Cafe, The Watershed Owl, Sergio’s, and MeZe Eastery. Beautiful planter boxes abound.

HIT (from Emerson): For the businesses with integrity who demand masks and social distancing such as B&C Hardware, Nevada City SPD, BriarPatch Co-op, and Safeway.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): First Rain Farm has introduced a new twist to their Farm Stand: weekly veggie boxes. Unlike the standing commitment of a CSA, this commitment is week to week. You place your order each week from Thursday through Sunday evening, online. The boxes available are limited so the sooner you order the better. Your pickup is the following Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Their fresh, certified-organic fruits and vegetables, as well as the outing will do you good! From Highway 49 take North Bloomfield road to the farm’s pick-up location at 19832 Rector Road, Nevada City. To check out what’s available or place an order visit http://www.firstrainfarm.com/

HIT (from Matson): Riverhill’s Farm Stand is happening on Wednesday afternoons from 2-6 p.m. Their offerings are Certified Organic, and are a combination of “You Pick” and produce pre-picked by the farm. Available for us to pick are cherry tomatoes and black berries (with strawberries coming soon). In the stand and ready for you to purchase is a smorgasbord of fine, fresh produce. Simply take Cement Hill Road from Highway 49 to its end and follow the signs. To learn more about what’s available please visit http://www.riverhillfarm.com and to get on their email list go to join our email list.