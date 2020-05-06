Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Burn piles escaping control? A MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Mike Pence said he didn’t wear a mask when he visited the Mayo Clinic because he wanted to see the health care staff to thank them. Mike, the mask doesn’t cover the eyes!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the careless folks who have let their burn piles escape. According to Cal Fire Chief Jim Mathias, these are now running at about two to three escaped burns per day (luckily small ones that were caught before getting bad). In 2019, there were 29 escaped burns by this date. This year, there have been 81 escaped burns to date. Guidelines for a safe burn pile are very clear — call your local fire department if you don’t know them. It must be a burn day, in unincorporated county, and a permit is now required. Remember: you can be held responsible for suppression costs if your fire escapes.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the unseasonable warm, windy and very dry conditions right now. These northeast winds from the high desert are the most dangerous, and are the type that started Paradise’s Camp Fire. Don’t do anything that might create a spark when there’s a breeze.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Did you know California was once a nation? That fascinating information — and a lot more — is available through online classes offered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Educators such as former Nevada County Schools Superintendent (and fellow Editorial Board member) Terry McAteer bring history, travel, politics and more to life for hunkered-down residents. Call Sierra College at 916-781-6243 for how to sign up for Zoom classes.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Yuba and Sutter counties that have relaxed their version of the state’s Stay at Home Order. Restaurants, retailers, shopping malls, gyms, and barber shops may now open for customers while following health guidelines.

MISS (from Rebane): To Nevada County’s rigid stance that western county must adhere to the same rules regarding the Amended-Stay-at-Home-Order as eastern county even though there have been no new Covid-19 cases in western county since April 17, there are no active Covid-19 cases locally, and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital discharged its last Covid-19 patient and has plenty of “capacity.” Why isn’t Nevada County adaptive?

MISS (from Rebane): To Gov. Newsom and his propensity to complicate Covid-19 issues. It’s OK to shop at a crowded Costco but not OK to swim at a beach in Orange County. Just what science did he rely on to single out Orange County’s beaches as not safe while beaches along the remainder of California’s coast are safe?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Thanks to the person who turned in my credit card to Nevada City SPD customer service. By the way, there are about 20 credit cards left behind.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the people who are donating to their church or temple during this time. Preachers and PG&E must be paid!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to another new, great idea to help our businesses get through these tough times. The Miners Foundry Share the Love Promotion is an extra “thank you” to its business sponsors. Each week designated sponsors are featured. Spend $20 with those businesses and you get two complimentary drink tickets, good any time at the Foundry. This week it’s Foothill Flowers and Friar Tucks. So let’s go for it and support these businesses! Send Mom some flowers and bring her a fine Mother’s Day Take Out dinner. And as soon as things open back up, drinks will be on the house! To find more visit https://minersfoundry.org/.