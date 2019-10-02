Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Bridgeport bridge photos a HIT; caption a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT/MISS (from reader Shirley Moon of Penn Valley): Hit for a great photo of the progress of the restoration of the Bridgeport bridge. A Miss that the caption was incorrect; the bridge will not reopen by the end of the year. For accurate information and updated photos of the restoration work, please visit http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org/

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer of Penn Valley): Major Miss to PG&E for its poor customer service during Sept. 24-25 power outage. No times given for power to go out or come back on, no human contact, only vague recorded messages — and no wind, clear skies — only a published rate increase and bankruptcy noticed in several newspapers including The Union.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Stone House, local historic building recently re-done and remodeled. It was a comfortable and lovely venue for a recent wedding. Hits also for two local businesses, wedding planner Christi Nasser of Epic Thymes and freelance caterer Jesse Hanshaw, both contributing to a memorable event.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Penn Valley Rotary and Penn Valley Lions for their fundraising golf tournament, noon Sunday, noon, Oct. 6, at Lake Wildwood. Golfers play a modified Stableford system where they earn points and sponsors pay a contribution on a points earned basis. Sponsors can limit the maximum contribution or just make a flat dollar amount contribution. All contributions go to local childrens’ programs in the Penn Valley area. Sponsorships and details can be obtained at http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org or info@pennvalleyrotary.org.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the wonderful groups and individuals who organize fun, exciting events that make it difficult for us to choose what to do each weekend in Nevada County.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Wayne Brown facility with its respectful treatment of inmates and our excellent Sheriff Shannan Moon.

MISS (from Emerson): To no more yoga classes at Wayne Brown facility.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Grass Valley Charter School which just pulled off its annual First Grade Campout, one of their many school educational outings. This highly successful overnight included 50 six year olds and roughly 50 parents plus teachers. Somehow with a lot of planning and hard work the campers are fed two lunches, a full dinner and breakfast. Everyone is on the go non-stop with activities including arts and crafts, skits and play time at this highly impressive activity center and major tent encampment. All tolled it goes a long way to furthering the school’s goal of learning to “value the use of the world existing beyond the classroom walls.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the beautiful new permanent sign at the Nevada County History Center, marking the location of the Searls Library and offices of the Nevada County Historical Society at the corner of Nevada City Highway, Ridge Road and Zion Street. With stone piers by Dan Reinhart Masonry and metal sign (using pieces of the old Pine Street Bridge) by Grass Valley Sign Company, it was designed to coordinate with the stone retaining wall and metal railing on nearby Zion. Kudos to all involved, including volunteers Steve Fry and Vern Taylor for setting the concrete bases for the piers.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To controlled burns by one or more local fire agencies which might (emphasis on “might”) begin in the next few weeks, depending on weather and ground conditions. Research has shown that these burns are one of the most effective ways to reduce the vegetation overgrowth which creates high wildfire risk. If you see smoke, feel free to report it but don’t panic, it could be just a controlled burn.