Hits & Misses in Nevada County

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Charlene Gomes): To Nevada County authorities’ car chase on June 30. Almost led to a woman and child being hit in a crosswalk. Was the chase really necessary?

HIT (from reader Jeff Dellis): To Melisa Agness, who is so committed to women’s health she provides no-cost mammograms. It is a gift to our community.

MISS (from Dellis): To everyone jumping to conclusions that Nevada Union is turning its back on the arts. I don’t know any school that has as many full-time fine and performing arts teachers as NU. The school’s and community’s commitment to the arts is unparalleled. However, does anyone really believe a health class is not a priority? A schedule change will alleviate the issue. Give it a year. Kelly Rhoden and team, you’ve got this.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To finally seeing positive results from the Economic Resource Council’s campaign under former chair Gil Mathews to — “Bring Them Home.” It was an initiative to entice young people who were educated in Nevada County to return home after college or careers elsewhere and start businesses and raise their families here. The Union highlighted four such persons recently. Let’s add Dr. Claydon’s two sons and daughter-in-law, all three are physicians and practicing medicine here.

HIT (from Rebane): To local business families who are “Keeping Them Here.” Hats off to the founders of local firms like A&A Air Conditioning, Young’s Carpet One, Plaza Tire, Foster Drywall, Byer’s Leaf Guard, and Navo and Sons, to name a few, which not only involved their children in the business but have passed the reins to them.

MISS (from Rebane): To continuing trespassing, panhandling, loitering, tampering with cars, thefts, and other troubles with “transients” who congregate and cause disturbances in the Brunswick Road/Sutton Way areas. The police don’t seem to have adequate tools other than urging these folks to move along. Will a Day Center in the neighborhood solve the problem or make it worse?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To another wonderful WorldFest, now owned by Center for the Arts, with lots of great music, gentle people, and delicious ethnic food. It is clear that this event has a higher purpose. Special nod to the Global Indigenous Peoples Village and Nisenan spokesperson Shelly Covert who opened the Fest.

HIT (from Emerson): Congrats to Sierra Stages for another great play to tickle the fancy of the theater goers of Nevada County. “Cabaret” opened with panache, having a great set and a wonderful cast of actors/singers/dancers. A standing ovation for the great Ken Getz and partner Peter Mason and the indomitable star, Micah Cone.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Grass Valley Police Detective Sara Perry being named Officer of the Year. She was nominated by her peers. I was told by a friend that she is the first female officer to receive the award. That would also make her a role model.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Nevada County Grown is hosting something unique this weekend: its second annual Farm Trail, Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. The gates will open at local farms and ranches to provide a firsthand experience of their operations and offerings. It’s a family friendly event; pick some produce, pet a pig, taste some wine and more. Tickets are available at BriarPatch Co-op and Tres Jolie Lavender Farm on the day of the event. For complete details or advance ticket sales visit https://nevadacountygrown.org/community-events/farm-trail-weekend/

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Having been shown kindness and deference by strangers as an elderly and slightly disabled senior citizen while on vacation in Wyoming, it occurred to me the world is full of good, thoughtful people. It’s a shame the bad ones get so much attention.

MISS (from Tracy): To having a president who thinks he’s just a media personality.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To NEO youth center co-founders Lynn Skrukrud and Halli Ellis-Edwards on the 10th anniversary of the organization that gives young people a much-needed alternative to hanging out on the street. The expansion of their facility on Joerschke Drive to include a kitchen, garden, basketball court and music and art studios deserves widespread community support.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the third fatality this year on the South Yuba, and they haven’t even found the body as of this writing. Clearly, “Be Careful” signs and conversations with River Ambassadors aren’t working. How about a can’t-miss, giant sign on Highway 49 at the bridge parking lot that says “3 people drowned in the river this year. Total killed since 19xx: [whatever the number]”. Change the current-year number as needed, then update the total at the end of season. Attention spans are shorter than ever, so maybe an “in your face” warning will sink in.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To the Nevada City City Council for revisiting the parking meter issue by involving the many businesses affected by the rate increase. The lifeblood to a community is small businesses — they need to be heard!

HIT (from McAteer): The Giants have come alive! Thinking we were relegated to last place for Bochy’s last year, the Giants find themselves five games back from a Wild Card slot. Amazing turnaround … hope it lasts.