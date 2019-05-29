Hits & Misses in Nevada County

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the very exciting Indianapolis 500 race and Alexander Rossi’s exceptional driving. He overcame a frustrating fueling malfunction, which set him back an important 20 seconds. With determination, skill, and knowledge of his vehicle Rossi finished second. But for the fueling problem he would likely be the winner.

HIT (from Rebane and Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Memorial Day observances — flags flying in our downtowns, commemorative ceremonies at Pioneer and Memorial parks, people cycling to visit the memorial bridge plaques honoring local boys killed in action. So appropriate for Memorial Day weekend. The weather was somber too, as if to join a grateful nation in thanks and appreciation to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

HIT (from Rebane): To the unexpected joy of shopping on what must have been young women’s/young mother’s day at Safeway. Cooing babies and smiling toddlers with their mothers shared the aisles with other lovelies.

HIT (from Emerson): To the great panel and the overflowing crowd at the Friends of Banner Mountain and the Cascade Shores Neighborhood meeting discussing fire safety and escape routes. Leave early if there’s a fire. Don’t wait. What do you really need to take with you?

MISS (from Emerson): To constant road work on Banner Lava Cap. Are they ever going to finish? What are they doing anyhow?

HIT (from Emerson): To another great Strawberry Festival at the Fairgrounds.

MISS (from Emerson): To more weird conspiracy theories regarding the Blue Marble Jubilee.

HIT (from Emerson): To InConcert Sierra’s Music on Wheels project bringing classical music to seniors in our area’s nursing homes. What a beautiful gift.

HIT (from Emerson): To a huge warm turnout for the fundraiser for Saul Rayo at Miners Foundry. Nevada County is there to help when needed.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Diego’s Restaurant on Colfax Avenue, still serving wonderful food after 17 years in their comfortable place with eclectic decor. Running a restaurant is hard work, but they found the secret to success long ago (and it’s more than just those great little sourdough rolls to dip in cilantro and vinegar).

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Reach flight paramedic Sarah Kendall, for teaching a group of middle school students safety, first aid, CPR and more during National Emergency Services Week. What a great way to inspire kids toward a career as an emergency responder while also teaching.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): When Phillip Morris runs a full-page “anti-smoking” ad in the Wall Street Journal, it seems both remarkable and very beneficial to decrease the number of cigarette smokers. But read it closely and you’ll find they — and other tobacco companies — are headed into promoting smokeless nicotine addiction instead. Vaping. Estimates are one in five middle and high school students do it.

HIT (from Tracy): To Nevada County’s Juvenile Detention Facility, capable of holding 70 occupants, now holds just two. What’s behind this admirable decline in juvenile crime? One theory is, “Maybe the kids realized they’d lose their cell phones?”

HIT (from Tracy): During the May 28 meeting of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors it will consider a request by Supervisor Ed Scofield to send a Letter of Concern to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara regarding the availability and affordability of Homeowners’ Fire Insurance in Nevada County. Attaway, Ed!

HIT (from Tracy): To Bill Larsen’s gripping front-page account of what the war in Vietnam was really like. It gives new meaning to the reasons we observe Memorial Day.