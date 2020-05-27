Hits & Misses in Nevada County

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Ellen Crosby): The advertisements on TV are so positive — uplifting messages full of hope, accomplishments, and success! (No violence.)

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Why wasn’t she this much fun in 2016? Hillary Clinton on Trump: “Don’t take medical advice from a man who stares directly into a solar eclipse.”

MISS (from Tracy): Why am I wearing a homemade cotton mask to protect against coronavirus – while sporting a beard? Couldn’t the itsy-bitsy virus slink right through? Maybe it’s to tell others: “I can’t sneeze on you?”

Support Local Journalism Donate



HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Our local restaurants opening to in-house dining. Bon Appetit!

MISS (from Emerson): The politicalization of the measures taken for our own safety against COVID-19. Can’t you see the governor is trying to save lives? Which is more important, your life or your job?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): It was great reading in The Union recently that 12 of our local Thrift Shops are reopening by taking all needed precautions for customers, employees and merchandise. The one nearest me, Zion Street’s Hospice Gift & Thrift (along with the Penn Valley and Grass Valley stores), contributes 25% of our Hospice’s annual fundraising budget! Its reopening brought a dozen people back to work, while providing an outlet for excess personal property to be donated rather than tossed. And last but not least, it is fine way to get a bargain on something we really need (or don’t) in these challenging financial times. For store hours and volunteer opportunities please visit http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To all the outdoor enthusiasts who are enjoying the stroll along Wolf Creek’s most civilized, sunny, and paved path.

HIT (from Rebane): To the pressure on the governor which resulted in allowing churches to open at last. Now, what about other large venues like the Elks Clubs, Miners Foundry, Foothills Events Center, Center for the Arts, fairgrounds and movie theaters?

MISS (from Rebane): To cordoned-off picnic tables and playground equipment in local parks. CDC has announced that the coronavirus does not survive very well on hard surfaces as initially feared. When the facts change, rules should also change.