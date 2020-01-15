Hits & Misses in Nevada County:

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the complete lack of affordable housing here. The words don’t mean much if you have a place to live, but it affects all residents in unseen ways. An important nonprofit here has just lost a valuable board member, a young woman of color with great marketing and social media skills, because she and her husband could not find a new place to live after their 6-month Airbnb stay expired. They are moving back to Placer County. This same woman, when she first arrived here, told the nonprofit board that Airbnb has “obliterated” the local rental housing market. When we will see a government entity that cares about the Airbnb effect?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To cancellation/non-renewal of insurance on both DeMartini RV sales locations. If this kind of bad news becomes contagious our business community as well as residents will suffer.

HIT (from Rebane): To a tiny step aimed at broadband expansion. Three applicants are vying for all or part of $225,000 in grant funds to start three different approaches to supplying broadband, high speed internet to a limited number of households or businesses.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): On a hyper-local note (they used to practice at Sierra College-Rocklin) … How ’bout them Forty Niners!

HIT (from Matson): To Nevada County Habitat for Humanity’s 25th Anniversary! They’ve built our local Habitat into a home-building powerhouse, for those that would otherwise never experience the privilege of home ownership. With our county’s median home price at $500,000 and Grass Valley’s median income of $35,000/year, Habitat is successfully providing the only affordable home option we’ve got. They just hit the 39-home mark and will embark soon on Heritage Oaks II at Grass Valley’s Joyce Drive, adding 14 new homes, upon raising $250,000. To learn about becoming a sponsor, donor or volunteer please call Jim Phelps 530-274-1951 or email him at jim@nchabitat.org

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To a great turnout for the California CareForce and United Way two-day free medical clinic. Thanks to the volunteers, especially the medical and dental practitioners.

HIT (from Emerson): To the League of Women Voters presenting a forum for the six candidates for Nevada City City Council (at 6 p.m. today).

HIT (from Emerson): To Kiwanis Community Fitness Day and Health Fair at the South Yuba Club, especially the Grass Valley Taiko drummers.

HIT (from Emerson): To state Assembly candidates Elizabeth Betancourt (Democrat) and Paul Dahnuka (no party preference) for showing up to the League of Women Voters Forum last Thursday.