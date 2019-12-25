Hits & Misses in Nevada County:

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

MISS (from reader Tim Jensen): To Nancy Pelosi for permitting her party to charge ahead and obtain an impeachment against our president and to then withhold sending the Articles to the Senate for a just conclusion.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the smooth transition of ownership of Tess’ Kitchen Store in Grass Valley. Steve Rosenthal deserves a lot of credit for expanding Tess’ into the important downtown anchor store that it is today, and it sounds like there are even more good things to come with new owner Penny Short.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the Winter Solstice, and especially that the darkest day of the year is now behind us.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Music in the Mountains’ Christmas concert. There were familiar songs and carols, beautiful arrangements, deeply clear orchestral and choral sounds just right to touch your heart.

HIT (from Rebane): To the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir which concertized at many events this month. They are a local bunch of men led by Eleanor Kenitzer who rehearse Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. in Grass Valley (check out the website for contact info) who will welcome more singing brothers.

HIT (from Rebane): To this community’s generous spirit. Everywhere you look someone or some group is helping others and it happens all year long. What a blessing we are to each other.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the gift of life and friendship. Think about it for a few moments, and smile.

MISS (from Tracy): Remember when renewing your driver’s license simply meant dropping by the Department of Motor Vehicles (unannounced), taking a number and waiting your turn? Did you know San Francisco’s DMV office is already booked up for all of 2020? What went wrong? Can we fix it? Please?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the biggest hit of the year — no catastrophic fires in Nevada County!

HIT (from Emerson): To State Farm expanding its home insurance to certain approved areas of Nevada County.

HIT (from Emerson): To the incredible generosity of the people of Nevada County to the homeless, the people needing food, and a thousand other recipients. I am so proud to be a part of this big-hearted county.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to a novel new business at the Northern Queen Station in Nevada City. On Wednesdays,Thursdays and Fridays, they feature fine takeout meals complete with salad, an entrée, and dessert. Just call in your order to 530-460-9444 by 2 p.m. and pick it up between 5-6 p.m. The meals are tasty, reasonably priced, and the portions are ample. Additionally they are offering, in the newly renovated dining room, special sit-down dinners. Up next is New York New Year’s Eve banquet 5-9 p.m. And right outside your picture window they’ll float the New Year’s Eve Ball down Gold Run Creek’s waterfall! Visit https://northernqueenstation.com/contact for info.