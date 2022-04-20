Hits & Misses: Columnist’s definition of faith a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from Nevada City resident Diane Mercer): To Tom Durkins’ April 14 column in his definition of faith as believing in something you know isn’t true. There is more to faith. It is believing in something that is unknown or uncertain, something that has or has not happened yet. And maybe it’s the work (or lack of work) you put into your faith that helps or defeats the outcome.

MISS (from reader Dee Murphy): To Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending migrants apprehended along the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C., in chartered buses to President Biden. These migrants are human beings, not pawns in some political game. Washington, D.C., must feel like another planet to many of these foreigners. Gov. Abbott’s lack of empathy and humanity never fails to amaze me.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the Nisenan tribe, which keeps getting important recognitions. The latest is Native American Heritage Commission Contact/Tribal Consultation List, which enables them to consult on any project in their area such as the Idaho-Maryland Mine. The commission identifies, catalogs, and protects Native American cultural resources — ancient places of special religious or social significance to Native Americans and known ancient graves and cemeteries of Native Americans on private and public lands in California.

HIT (from Emerson): To Sierra Stages for yet another wonderful musical performance.





HIT (from reader Ramona Greb): To Dr. Jon Pritchett’s office in Grass Valley for squeezing me in on Monday. What I thought was a severe cold turned out to be COVID. Also, thanks to Western Sierra Pharmacy for delivering the medication to my door, and gratis. And thanks for the attention of CA COVID team with suggestions via phone and email. Thankfully my cat doesn’t have it, so far …

HIT (from reader Phil Reinhimer): To the drought slowly ending (maybe) with some welcome rain and COVID-19 is slowly but surely disappearing.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To risking your health by not being vaccinated and boosted.

Miss (From Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the low-lifes/idiots who vandalized the new emergency call box at the Highway 49 bridge a few days after it was installed. That’s like intentionally blocking an ambulance or slashing a fire hose.

HIT (from Rebane): To upcoming candidate forums sponsored by the local League of Women Voters. Tuesday’s forum has passed, but tonight, April 21, 5PM at the Rood Center you can hear from candidates as well as on May 3, 4, & 5.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the odd behavior of the small black birds (yellow ring around eyes) which aggressively attack “themselves” in the reflections they see in our glass doors and windows, even sitting on the door handles as they attack, leaving our doors, windows, decks and deck rails looking like a paint ball zone.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To NID for giving Brian Wallace and the Lizzie Enos Family Foundation ample time to present and discuss the Nisenan world view and how that relates to the Plan for Water discussion around watershed.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To a highly entertaining and informative forum Tuesday of the candidates for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Certainly a great opportunity to separate the knowledgeable from the clueless, facts from gossip, and seriousness about the actual job from sounding off.