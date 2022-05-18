Hits & Misses: Campaign signs, mailers are a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Richard Howell): To candidates, especially candidate Ceci, who think that there are never enough campaign signs cluttering up the landscape. Not only were his signs out a month before any others, there are hundreds of them. I’m guessing candidate Ceci is not an environmentalist.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To all the wonderful happenings in our twin cities this weekend: Men’s choir at Peace Lutheran, celebrating the mural of the Nisenan people, Ollie concert at Sierra College, Armed Forces celebration in downtown Grass Valley, Soroptimist Garden Tour, etc. Don’t forget upcoming the Strawberry Festival at the Fairgrounds. We live in such an exciting place!

HIT (from Emerson): To the Children’s Safety Carnival at Rood Center. Lots of people. Lots of booths.

HIT (from Emerson): To most of Nevada County deeply engaged in important county issues and elections.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To buying some Prevagen to help improve my memory.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To forgotting where I put it.

MISS (from reader Frank Williford): To the Union editorial staff for publishing a promo piece for Bitcoin (“Bitcoin will stand the test of time,” May 17) that could have just as well have been entitled “Please buy Bitcoin to help erase my losses in Bitcoin.” Referring to YouTube videos from something called Trader University and an interview with Tucker Carlson as “educational sources” at least provided some comedic relief.

MISS (from reader Paul Vassar): To Manny Montes, who in his Other Voices commentaries continues to write about his ridiculous conspiracy theories. For example, he states, “Does anyone question that the nation’s elite, many boardrooms, entertainment and sports have in fact taken a knee to Black Lives Matter, critical race theory, and The New York Times 1639 Project?” and “Does anyone question that those so called conspiracy theories are fact?” Being that he hasn’t provided any evidence to establish the truth of it, I would surmise that many people question it.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest ideas for spending California’s $97.5 billion budget surplus. How about refunding those tax dollars, rebuilding the underfunded state pension plans, or saving the money for a rainy day?

HIT (from Rebane): To our community’s ambulance service run by Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Rural counties such as ours depend on reliable and rapid response to emergencies and excellent coordination with the hospital’s emergency department for saving lives. We do appreciate our EMTs and paramedics!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To pro-abortion activists who advocated on Mother’s Day the right to kill their unborn children.

HIT (from Hood): To the California court that found California’s gender quota law for corporate boards unconstitutional (Robin Crest v. Alex Padilla), upholding equal protection under the law for every American.

MISS (from Columnist Tom Durkin): To an anonymous group hypocritically calling themselves Americans for Good Government Nevada County releasing an “Anybody but Adona” hit piece against clerk-recorder candidate Natalie Adona. This shameless attack libels her character and mischaracterizes her professional credentials as liabilities. The perpetrators of this xenophobic, dirty-politics attack demonstrate their own lack of moral integrity by not identifying who they are.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman: To the racist ideologies that stoke fear and result in mass shootings and the loss of innocent lives in our country.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To below-the-belt politicking during campaign seasons. Those rogue fliers from nowhere that spout ugly nonsense. The rumormongers who can’t muster a rational argument for their favorite candidates and so turn to gossip and more gossip, apparently believing that will prove as compelling with others as the technique has worked on them.

HIT (from Rogers): To responsible candidates, responsible supporters and responsible voters on whom we rely for the healthiest possible governance overall. We get the democratic republic we vote in and deserve, after all.