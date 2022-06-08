Hits & Misses: Burn ban is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): To the burn ban, which now applies to all of Nevada, Yuba and Placer counties. No more burn piles, folks! Cal Fire Chief Jim Matthias reports that for violators, they are moving from education (they tell you not to do it and why not) to enforcement (you will get a citation/fine) because despite what may seem like damp ground, the vegetation is still very dry and any fire will spread quickly. Be safe, don’t burn.

HIT (from reader Christiana Kelly): To Nevada City for declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month! I’m proud to be a resident of such an open, inclusive and caring community.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis and Philip Vardara for donating their time, hearts and money to the California Careforce Clinic for the people of Nevada County July 15 -17 at Nevada Union High School.

HIT (from Emerson): To longtime The Union Editorial Board member and former Nevada City Councilman and Mayor Paul Matson, who always does hits and never misses in this column. Like your optimism, Paul.

HIT (from Emerson): To Natalie Adona garnering almost 70% of the vote for county clerk-recorder/registrar of elections in spite (or maybe because of) the ugly lying mailer.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rachel Rein): To the Nevada County Library for creating a “Recreation Collection” to offer new ways for locals to enjoy the outdoors together. State Park passes are available for check out, and you can borrow a Nature Backpack containing trail maps, nature guides, binoculars, and a microscope. The library’s Recreation Collection will expand throughout the summer to include metal detectors, birding kits, board games, hiking poles, a GPS navigator, disc golf discs, and more. If you don’t already have one, grab a library card and sign up for the summer reading program, too.

MISS: (from Rein): To all the students and families missing out on graduations because of recent COVID-19 cases. Heartfelt sympathy and thank you for keeping others safe by staying home.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To current conditions — inflation outpacing wage gains, high gas prices, rising food prices, baby formula shortage, border being swamped with illegals, big city crime waves, growing homeless population despite spending millions, critical race theory and gender ideology pushed in schools — all gifts from our national left. We can’t expect to get different results by continuing to vote for the same people who brought us these policies.

HIT (from Rebane): To the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s choice for new executive director. Congratulations to Sandra Barrington.

HIT (from Rebane): To the new shade structures recently constructed at Nevada Union High School and dedicated to the memory of beloved special education teacher and program director Sean Manchester. The installation is called the Manchester Shelter.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To state lawmakers who are considering buying out farmers’ water rights in order to save endangered fish. Fifty percent of the state’s water is allocated to the environment, flushed into the ocean. What is more important to lawmakers — endangered fish or endangered humans? We’re already endangering infants with infant formula shortages. And now we’re considering disrupting our food supply?

HIT (from Hood): To a wonderful day and night of rain only teasing us as we are hit by uncomfortably high temperatures by the end of the week.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Natalie Adona and her plucky campaign staff for an impressive win as Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. Despite vicious smears and being outspent, the Adona campaign showed the class and integrity her opponents only talked about. Nevada County voters weren’t fooled by dirty politics. They chose the most qualified candidate.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To all the fresh graduates from high school and college bursting with enthusiasm, smarts and plans to create that better world.

HIT (from Rogers): To western Nevada County’s high school seniors and their senior presentations giving us grownups a good taste of our youth’s best qualities.

HIT (from Rogers): To Sierra Harvest planting the seeds for much better nutrition in school meals at better prices than those infamous ol’ commercial lunches that wouldn’t pass an objective test for food anywhere.

HIT (from Rogers): To our better angels generally.