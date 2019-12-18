Hits & Misses: Burger and Cream coming to Grass Valley a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dennis Babson): To the coming of Burger & Cream on Jan. 1! They’ve got the best soft-serve ice cream we’ve ever had. Their restaurant is always super clean and filled with friendly, helpful, smiling staff. They’ve got the tastiest, hot-off-the-grill beef or veggie burgers. Talk about a happy New Year, wow!

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead: To Jo Ann Rebane’s “Hit” of “good economic news” in the Dec. 12 Hits & Misses. The reason there are more jobs and less unemployment is because folks are now having to work three jobs instead of two to make ends meet. Yay, to middle class wages going up 3.5%. This means a $12/hr job is now $12.42, still not enough to pay rent and put food on the table. Middle class folks are now living in their cars, or in tent cities. Aren’t we proud?

HIT (from reader Ken Baker): To Paul Matson for consistently making a positive, constructive and interesting comment while others in the column seem to struggle.

MISS (from Ken Baker): To the City of Nevada City a huge MISS for taking down the ailing Lambert Christmas tree in Calanan Park (which was necessary) but not replacing it with another Christmas tree for the season. NEVER has Nevada City been without a live beautiful Christmas tree. The tree was always lit before Thanksgiving and shown brightly until after the New Year. What a break in tradition!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To increased staffing in the County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES), boosting capacity for both planning and emergency response. Starting in January, newly retired U.S. Air Force Major Paul Cummings will serve as the OES program manager. Lt. Bob Jakobs, a Nevada County sheriff’s deputy with experience leading the SWAT and dive teams, will work on evacuation planning and will be responsible for training, guiding and equipping the Emergency Operation Center and its personnel.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To local video technology company Telestream for sponsoring a room at the huge (7,500 square feet) and new state-of-the-art production facility for Nevada County Media (formerly NCTV) at 355 Crown Point Circle. The new recording studio, podcasting/audio room, media lounge and more offer something for anyone interested in video production, podcasting, script-writing, digital art, editing, animation and more. Telestream has been a longtime supporter of this organization, so kudos to them, and let this be a friendly challenge to other local technology companies to support and collaborate with Nevada County Media.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Isn’t Senator Mitch McConnell’s visit to the White House, confirming he’ll protect the president in the upcoming Impeachment trial the same as an umpire telling a batter: “No matter what the pitcher throws, I’m calling it a ball. Don’t even swing the bat. You’re going to first base!” But for spectators in the stands, it’s just another peculiarity in an already bizzare proceeding.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the beautiful Christmas tree fully decorated with red ornaments and bows which stands tall in Robinson Square, Nevada City.

MISS (from Rebane): To voters who fail to check how DMV software assigned them to “no party preference” when they visited in the last year or so. The default “no party preference” really limits a voter’s choices in the up-coming March primary. There is time enough now to re-register to correctly state your political party and assure you receive a correct ballot.

MISS (from Rebane): To California’s new minimum wage law which kicks in January 1, 2020. With the new year, businesses with 26 or more employees must pay the $13 per hour minimum wage and those with 25 employees or fewer must pay the $12 per hour minimum wage. Several longtime Sacramento restaurant mainstays have announced their closures. Will that economic burden and reality also cause our employers to re-examine their profitability or make similar decisions?

HIT (from Dick Tracy): To the imaginative display of holiday lights in countless front yards, reflecting the fact we haven’t forgotten that Christmas is a religious holiday.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson: To Cornish and Victorian Christmases, of course!

HIT (from Emerson): To all the people and groups who have adopted families for Christmas providing them with presents, gifts certificates and food. Nevada County has a big heart.

HIT (from Emerson): To the National Weather Service for its accurate forecasts.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Dr. Roger Hicks MD, and Linda Rachmel RN, for their Urgent Care Association work on behalf of our veterans. In 2017, Linda and Roger traveled to Washington DC to lobby for the passage of The Mission Act, enabling veterans to receive emergency care in their own communities. People they met included Congressmen LaMalfa and Nunes, and Senators Feinstein and Boxer. The bill passed in 2018. Previously our vets had to travel to VA Hospitals in Reno or Sacramento for urgent care, or our local ER for a life threatening medical emergency. Our veterans can now use either YUBAdocs or Western Sierra Medical Clinic, right here at home, for any and all urgent care needs!