Hits & Misses: Brunswick Commons opening is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the closure of Lefty’s, Save Mart Pharmacy, Old Town Cafe, KMart, Goodyear Tires, Firestone Tires, Paulette’s, etc.

HIT (from Emerson): To the opening of Brunswick Commons, a beautiful place for the homeless. Thank you, Nevada County supervisors.

MISS (from reader Lou Ceci): I think George Boardman’s column in the Aug. 2 issue of the Union deserves a miss. He states that YIMBY Law is tracking 80 cities that are “out of compliance” with Senate Bill 9. YIMBY Law, whose motto is “Sue the Suburbs,” can hardly be regarded as an objective judge of state law. That determination is made by the attorney general, not an organization that is funded by lawsuits and donations by interested third parties.

MISS (from reader Gregory Shaffer): One of the best part of being a subscriber to The Union is the focus on local news. Alas, a huge miss for me with the dropping of the Saturday feature, “Lorraine’s Lowdown.” I just don’t get it. With all the bad news, this was a weekly salve of uplifting newsy bits from our fine county. Space will not allow me list all the other features that could be dropped to make room for this fine weekly treasure. Join me and send your “miss” that you miss Lorraine’s Lowdown to editboard@theunion.com, and let the new owners know we are not happy with this change.

MISS (from reader Bruce Kahoun): I would like to join those who are objecting to the removal of comments for the online edition, especially if they are still on the Facebook page. I find Facebook to have many evil facets and refuse to become involved with them. Seems like moderating them there would take the same time as at the more public online edition.

MISS (from reader Adam Fitting): To Thea Hood. Don’t get alarmed by the naysayers. You have many people that think and live the way you do.

MISS (from columnist Tom Durkin): Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed SB 57 that would have allowed a five-year trial of safe injection sites in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco. The bill would have provided clean needles and medical supervision of people using illegal street drugs that are often laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl or xylazine. The harm-reduction bill would have prevented overdose deaths, stopped the spread of HIV and hepatitis, and provided a safe point of contact for drug users seeking help with their addictions. You can’t rehabilitate a dead drug user.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the new wall mural on the National Exchange Hotel. It’s aesthetically appropriate and a perfect welcome to Nevada City.

MISS (from Rebane): To the decision by the Board of Supervisors to seek a half-cent sales tax increase ostensibly for roadside fuel reduction and evacuation routing. If passed in November, the funds will go into the county’s general fund and can be used for anything. Like cookies in the cookie jar — consumption will be hard to track and there will be “leakage.”

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): to the leading cause of death for people 18-45 in the US: fentanyl overdose, of which 95% is coming from the U.S.-Mexico border.

HIT (from Special Publications Editor Valerie Costa): To President Joe Biden’s latest successes, and especially to canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for those of us who make under $125,000. This helps my family immensely, and we are grateful.

MISS (from Costa): To those who STILL refuse to see reality despite mountains of evidence.