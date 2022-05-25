Hits & Misses: Another week, another MISS to dishonest fliers

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Alice Root): To the people behind the Americans for Good Government who put out the hateful, misleading and mud-slinging mailer in the clerk-recorder race. How cowardly to not have the courage to put your names on the flier. I certainly hope voters can see through the lies and deception.

HIT (from reader Dennis Westcot): To not hearing anything about the recall bid against the county supervisors.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): To Grass Valley Florist, who let me use their phone to summon help when I got a flat tire right next to their shop after forgetting my cellphone at home. The staff was so nice, and the excellent iced decaf mocha I bought while waiting for AAA helped ease my woes.

HIT (from Rogers): To the affordable, fun spring concert last weekend by the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir. Their new director has introduced jazzier numbers and guest artists, all contributing to a very nice afternoon.

MISS (from Rogers): To advertisers in The Union who don’t include a telephone number in their ads. Elderly friends of mine who do not use a computer have wanted to contact some local businesses but could not because the display ads did not include a phone number. Heads up to local business owners and The Union’s ad sales department: Not everyone uses a computer. I have a computer and a smartphone, but prefer to just call rather than go to a website. Please, tell us your phone number!

MISS (from reader Richard Larsen): To Mr. Rogers apparently not seeing the legal opinion from attorney Greg Lien that appeared in William Roller’s front page article the day before this one, or just recklessly decided to completely ignore it. To insinuate that Ms. Masterz is making foolish decisions and would do so in the future is slanderous in my opinion and deserves a correction and a retraction by Mr. Rogers as well as an apology for giving the public a biased and incomplete opinion. Editor’s note: Lien’s advice was an outlier from what the majority of attorneys serving municipalities would offer. His was included as that proverbial second opinion. An elected official expressing an opinion before a quasi-judicial proceeding bears high risk for litigation.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the spectacular concert at Peace Lutheran Church benefiting Ukrainians. Thanks to the talented musicians and the generous donors.

HIT (from Emerson): To Natalie Adona, the only experienced, highly educated, competent candidate for clerk-recorder. Do you want amateurs to count your vote? Do you want people who are deeply partisan to count your vote? I don’t.

MISS (from Emerson): To the sickening flier of Natalie photoshopped to darken her lovely skin and to lie about her qualifications. For shame.

HIT (from Emerson): To the mural of a Nisenan woman singing to her handcrafted basket next to the new Mexican grocery store on Neale Street. Thanks to all who attended, especially Sue Hoek, District 4 supervisor.

HIT (from reader Bill Lambert): To bucolic, local scenery. We just returned from a trip in/out of SFO to a place where we spent lots of time staring at the ocean. The eye muscles learn to relax, take in the long view, droop a little to a vacation pace. But returning to the hubbub of The City and driving by all of the flashing, attention-grabbing billboards, the massive, gleaming, reflective, dizzying buildings, the zooming traffic, bridges, tunnels … it’s nice to return to Nevada County where Highway 20 has no billboards and the scenery passing by one’s eye is pine, oak, cedar, manzanita, scotch broom, red bud, lupine,……. Ah, home.

HIT (from reader Ramona Greb): To Phil of Reliable Auto Glass/Idaho Maryland. The rear view mirror on my Subaru fell off from my windshield and he fixed it for free! It had to be adhered to glass.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To one time-honored form of free speech, campaign signs. Candidate and non-candidate signs are allowed in Grass Valley, Nevada City and Nevada County. Because we’re lucky enough to have some contested elections this time, they are prolific. In addition to the candidates’ electioneering signs, there is something new. Nevada City is sporting more than 200 signs stating “Keep our Courts Downtown!” Throughout western Nevada County “Protect our Air. Water. Quality of Life. NO MINE” signs abound. When the polls close on June 7, the election signs will begin disappearing. We’ll be down to the courthouse and No Mine signs, the right and privilege of our residents expressing themselves.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To the North San Juan Volunteer Fire Department, the oldest fire department in Nevada County, and the second-oldest continuously operating volunteer department in all of California, for inviting friends and neighbors to an Open House last Saturday at Station 3 on Tyler Foote Road. In addition to a bounce house and face painting for the kids, visitors saw the new Class III engine made possible by the generosity of the Ridge community, found out the right way to use a fire extinguisher, what fire flow means, how much all that gear firefighters wear really weighs, how to use the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Zone Haven app, were visited by rescue helicopters from both the Placer County Sheriff’s Officer and Sacramento Metro Fire, and enjoyed a special visit by Smokey Bear himself!

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To fully above board campaigning for the candidates and issues you believe will do the best job, avoiding insinuation, exaggeration and all the many ways of intentionally tweaking the truth out of spite or thinking that will play to your own advantage.