Hits & Misses: A MISS to the closure of Lefty’s in Nevada City

MISS (from reader Walt Stickel): Sadly, the fine local restaurant known as Lefty’s in Nevada City closed its doors this past Sunday, but there was no acknowledgment of its demise by the local media. This restaurant will be missed.

MISS (from reader Diane Mercer): To the Nevada City Council for opting to put a Historic Neighborhood Initiative on the November ballot as opposed to asking for a study which could yield additional and more accurate information from which the public can make a a better educated decision. To have a joint study that offers information before the issue is put on a ballot would have provided everyone with meaningful information they could better trust. Now we have another polarizing issue where misinformation from both sides will spew. Thanks goes to Councilman Adam Kline for trying to steer them in that direction.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the civility at the 2022 fair among the attendees. Republicans came to the Democratic booth to discuss issues in a calm and intelligent manner. Thank you. This is the only way we can make it as a united county, a united country, and a united planet….to respectively listen to each other.

HIT (from Emerson): After three years of constant interruptions on Banner Lava Cap Road, the projects ended (I hope!) by Lower Banner being thickly slurried and looking quite lovely after years of tractors and Caterpillars and snow and ice doing their damage. Was it worth all those waits? Yes!

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Lake Wildwood’s loud, obnoxious music on Saturday nights with loud, over-amped bands who can’t sing or play!

MISS (from reader Ramona Greb): To the media and politicians who don’t know the difference between raid and search. I suggest they use a dictionary.

HIT (from Greb): To lower gas prices. However, I won’t be pacified until the price comes down to $3.08/gal. which I paid 12/22/20 B.B. (before Biden). Then oil dependence. On 2/21/21, I paid $3.50/gal. and on 2/24/22, I paid $4.61/gal. This was BEFORE the war in the Ukraine.

MISS (from reader Margaret Munson): To twice-impeached ex-President Donald Trump, who if he cared about the American people, or even just his cult, would issue a plea that there be no more violence and no more bloodshed. But he will not do that because his immature ego requires chaos, no matter the cost. Why did he take classified papers to Mar-a-Lago ? The answers will be: for his betterment and our detriment.

MISS (from reader Frank Williford): To Editorial Board member Thea Hood, for claiming that the Biden Administration raided former President Donald Trump’s residence. The search of Mr. Trump’s residence was conducted pursuant to a valid search warrant issued by a judge, carried out by the FBI, with the approval of the Justice Department, all without any involvement of the current administration. To suggest otherwise is to promote yet another Big Lie.

MISS (from reader from Michael Ireland): To Thea Hood. In response to a “Miss” concerning the search by the FBI at Trump’s residence, I’d like to offer the following comments. First off, I appreciate Ms. Hood’s political perspective derived from her Zimbabwe experience and her concern that the U.S. not use similar tyrannical tactics. But, come on….there is no comparison between what is suggested and the legal process with which the Justice Department deemed a search was necessary.

MISS (from reader Kim Reed-Jones): Thea Hood should take an afternoon drive to Lake Oroville and take a look. Afterward, maybe meet up with Brian Dahle and check out Lake Shasta. Seems like her “HIT” and “MISS” got mixed up.

HIT (from reader Randall Strossen): To Terry McAteer (August 9, 2022): Know, follow and respect the United States Flag Code.

HIT (from reader Claudia Taylor): to all those who voted for Rob Tribble for Auditor Controller. You obviously saw or heard something about or from Mr. Tribble, as I did, that you liked. I have seen Mr. Tribble’s Declaration Statement in the lawsuit filed against him by his opponent which is public information. I am very convinced more than ever that the voters got it right. His vast experience and longevity in dealing with complex financial situations valued into the multi-millions far exceeds what is necessary of the auditor-controller position. Let Mr. Tribble transition into his new role without further ado.