Hits & Misses: A MISS to Nevada County for Q&A ad

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Dee Murphy): To Natalie Adona, the assistant who is probably the candidate most qualified to take over the clerk-recorder-elections job for retiring Gregory Diaz. The miss is for the quarter page advertisement in The Union (April 30), paid by Nevada County, which purportedly answers common elections questions but mostly predominantly displays Natalie Adona’s name when every other candidate has to pay for such name recognition. Greg Diaz is still the head of the elections office, and in all fairness to the other candidates his name should have been on this column, not Ms. Adona’s.

HIT (from reader Steve Loomis): To Charles Litton and The Litton family. Over 30 years ago, an employee of Litton Engineering needed a space for his daughter’s softball team to practice. What began as a small temporary project has turned into one of the most used recreational amenities in western Nevada County, the Litton ballfield. The entirely user supported and maintained facility now provides over 20,000 recreation hours a year. And especially now that the city of Grass Valley has begun the refurbishing of Les Eva Field, it is evident that the Littons are now one of the largest providers of recreation in Nevada County. Without the generosity of the Littons, there would be no place in Nevada County for western county recreation services to host the over 60 local softball teams.

HIT (from reader Nancy Palmer): To A&F Handyman. Once my storm damage was removed, it revealed firewood scattered all over the property and destroyed a garden fence. I called around and found fence companies no longer do small area garden fences, only chainlink or ornamental iron. Then I noticed an ad in the Service Directory of The Union, under A&F Handyman. In tiny print it said “fence repair.” I called, and my problem was solved. My fence was good as new and all the firewood was stacked and my yard neat and tidy. Thank you, A&F and The Union.

HIT (from reader Myrna Fulton): To John E. Zimmerman’s Other Voices commentary, which is right on target and should be required reading for all, especially Republicans! It hit the bull’s eye of thought and reason. Also ditto for Bill Day’s cartoon of “Putin Z-snake”: Says it all! Thanks to The Union. I read almost every word!

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Nevada County libraries opening again on Saturdays! t is so nice that working parents and children can again visit the library together. I’ll bet there will be a great number of wonderful Saturday activities for kids.

MISS (from Emerson): To the League of Women Voters having to cancel their congressional candidate forum because the candidates won’t show up. Cowardice? Afraid to talk about Jan. 6?

HIT (from Emerson): To World Tai Chi Day sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis and South Yuba Club. Thanks to Homer and Jan Nottingham and all they do for our health.

HIT (from Emerson): To the large turnout of women who don’t want their freedom of choice to be ripped away.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To our Union publisher, Don Rogers, who was unable to wait and see what the actual effect on Twitter and free speech will be following Twitter’s purchase by Elon Musk.

HIT (from Rebane): To the upcoming mosquito fish giveaways provided by the county. You can drive through the Rood Center pickup tent between noon and 2 p.m. today, also on May 19, June 2, 16, and 30 to get a few fish for your pond.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To antifa, who disrupted a GOP rally in Portland, Oregon. How can they call themselves anti-fascist when their behavior is straight out of the fascist playbook?

MISS (from Hood): To AB2223, which states that “a person shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability … based on their actions or omissions … with respect to their pregnancy outcome, including … perinatal death.” Perinatal death includes up to 28 days after birth.

MISS (from Hood): To Biden’s new Disinformation Governance Board, another attempt to stifle free speech and promote propaganda. As Tara Henley, a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. producer who quit over “a radical political agenda,” stated: “I have no problem with the woke worldview being in the room … but it can’t be the only voice in the room.” She, and many other journalists, want the media to reflect more diverse views that include more people.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To stores that still distribute the Covid Times, a disgraceful propaganda tabloid disseminating misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. For a publication that claims to tell the truth, it’s hiding the truth about who is publishing it and who is paying for it. Merchants who distribute this false-news paper are committing a public disservice.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the Supreme Court becoming another legislative body complete with dissembling candidates on the campaign trail and slavish to their party line in office. While high-minded jurisprudence has always been a useful myth, at least there’s no longer much BS about the reality of the last Legislature not chosen directly by the people.

MISS: (from Rogers): To a “solution” involving adding yet more members to the court with some idea that this might balance the scales. These are only the ravings of whichever party is out of power and would only double down on what is supposed to be the nation’s highest arbitrator of the Constitution reduced to a third house of Congress.

MISS (from Rogers): To the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office thinking it might be a good idea to feature a candidate for the office’s name prominently in a Q&A advertisement about election procedures. Isn’t the office supposed to model the highest standards of integrity in the elections process?