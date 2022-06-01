Hits & Misses: A HIT to the upcoming Election Day

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To Nevada City taking steps to transfer land to the Nevada City Rancheria, thereby assisting them in their quest to regain federal recognition.

MISS (from reader Ray Bryars): To the lowlifes who have been stealing Natalie Adona signs.

MISS (from reader Claudia Taylor): To the Nevada Joint High School District administration, who maneuvered past the public the hiring of Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella as superintendent to replace Brett McFadden, who leaves on July 1, without implementing a candidate search. This item was also not easily detected on the agenda and moved to the last item of the evening — after most people in attendance had left. Kudos to the one board member, President Pat Seeley, who voted “no” with an explanation regarding her objection to the lack of customary procedure and transparency.

HIT (from Bryars): To all the honest voters who will make an educated decision with their ballots.

HIT (from Bryars): To the amazing show of poppies we’ve had this year.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To remembering all the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for this country.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the tragic loss of the children in Uvalde to senseless violence.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the Strawberry Festival returning to our fairgrounds. There were lots of excellent performances, great food, and many customers. It was like old times! Thanks to all the lovely customers who patronized the Foundation Station beer and wine booth. All profits go back to the fairgrounds.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Mountain Stream Meditation Center bringing their group together again for a delicious backyard picnic after the two COVID years.

MISS (from Emerson): To dirty local politics.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the fantastic turnout on Saturday at the annual Lake Wildwood community picnic. After a two-year hiatus, life feels normal again.

Miss (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To another school massacre and police standing outside for precious minutes instead of saving lives. Disgraceful for our country to continue on this path of gun madness.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Valerie Costa): To the Nevada County Elections Department getting out the vote. I received both an email and a text reminding me that there was one week left to get my ballot in, which reminded me to fill it out and turn it in. Thank you, Greg Diaz, for your impeccable service to our county these past years.

Miss (from Costa): To those who claim to be pro-life and want to take away a woman’s agonizing personal decision whether to become a mother in the name of “saving the children,” but then claim that the children gunned down in school massacres are the price we pay for our “freedom” and that no measures should be taken, ever, to rein in this epidemic of gun violence that gets worse and worse. Surely there is a middle ground in both situations? And in all situations?

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To Election Day, every Election Day. Here’s the most basic embodiment of our democratic republic, our most basic duty as citizens, and our candidates willing to step up despite the criticisms they each face in the course of leading a public life, however briefly or lengthy. All this and we see how our values of the moment play out in the form of the results.

MISS (from Rogers): To a misguided, meritless and all but invisible recall bid against all the county supervisors that couldn’t have been less effectively managed. You might want to call it a waste of time, but there didn’t appear to be any time wasted on it at all, and that’s just the organizers.

HIT (from Rogers): To Nevada County and Grass Valley’s first crack at a big Armed Services Day event. Call it a good and promising start on a great annual celebration.