Hits & Misses: A HIT to the return of Thursday Night Market

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To the Grass Valley Thursday Market. Wonderful selection of seasonal fruits and veggies, Interesting selection of booths, Great music, lovely people, and wow, what incredible weather. Grass Valley rocks!

MISS (from Bryars): To too many stop signs hidden by tree branches. Shouldn’t this be reported by law enforcement and resolved by Public Works?

MISS (from reader Elsie Durgin): To in “Quest for housing,” Nevada County Housing Director Mike Dent stating they “need more money” to get out of the housing crisis. How about the infrastructure needed? Another hospital, more doctors (especially those who accept Medi-Cal), medical staffing in general, water, power, public transportation, roads … the list goes on. Stop building housing until you can provide the infrastructure needed to care for those housed!

HIT (from reader Terry Lamphier): To Robin Davies of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber for the great downtown July Fourth street party of locals,with all races, all genders, all ages, dogs, cowboys, Elvis, local stores with “No Mine” and “Black Lives Matter” signs. Our small town at its best!

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To great summer programs at the library. Free lunch for kids 18 and under. Excellent live concerts on Musical Mondays at 11:00. Ukulele lessons, many art classes, felting, storytelling, etc. are offered.

HIT (from Emerson): To Music in the Mountains Summer Fest. There were successful outdoor concerts, thanks to their great musicians and generous sponsors.

HIT (from Emerson): To World Fest, a magical time of music and unity and brotherly/sisterly vibes. Plus the food is to die for!

HIT (from Emerson): To no recount for the decisive election of Natalie Adona, the only qualified candidate. Another case of a sore loser.

HIT (from reader Claudia Taylor): To the organizers of the first annual Unity in the Community event July 2 at Western Gateway Park. Event-goers enjoyed good music from beginning to end from five local musical groups, and a wide variety of good food and information from an eclectic mix of non-profit exhibitors. The veterans’ presentation was especially appropriate and patriotic and their hamburgers at their booth were scrumptious. Thank you, vets. The children especially enjoyed the event in the extreme water zone and bounce house. Those who didn’t want to get wet had a plethora of games from which to choose (archery, giant janga, axe throwing, cornhole, etc.). What a great family event. Kudos to the variety of organizers, sponsors, and booth participants whose banners were displayed on the fence entering the park. Way to go, community-minded members of Nevada County!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To The Miners Foundry receiving the final governmental approvals needed to create a café in the very upper portion of the building. With comfortable, attractive seating both indoors and out, featured will be espresso, brewed coffees, cocktails from the bar, and freshly bakery items. Miners Foundry Executive Director Gretchen Bond,, said: “There are many benefits to re-purposing this space with its direct frontage on Spring Street. We will provide a comfortable place for people to meet, converse, rest and refuel. On weekends there will be live music. When the Foundry is booked, we will have a greater opportunity to share what the Miners Foundry and Nevada City have to offer.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Nevada County fairgrounds all spruced up and looking good, ready for the fair just one month away.

MISS (from Rebane): To commentators who gleefully scorn Mr. Economy and Mr. Tedder for considering a ballot recount, something they are entitled to do under state election law. Double checking election results does not undermine democracy nor interfere with free and fair elections. A recount would inform voters and hopefully reassure us all that the results were correct.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To California ex-trans teen Chloe Cole, who is de-transitioning and warning parents, “Do not transition your kids.” And she warns children to “wait until you are a fully developed adult.” This is in direct opposition an article printed in The Union June 16, “Trans kids’ treatment can start younger.” Dr. Michael Laidlaw, an endocrinologist in Rocklin, enumerates on the unhealthy and irreversible side effects of hormone treatments on children.

MISS (from Tom Durkin): To Jason Tedder’s and Randy Economy’s misguided attempt to call for a recount when Tedder lost in his race for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters by more than 15,000 votes. Claiming there might be voter fraud with no evidence is fraud itself. Tedder’s embarrassing letter to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors only further served to prove how unqualified for office he is. Complaining he was “denied due process” and “transparency” when that was exactly what he was getting shows a profound lack of understanding of both government processes and the English language.

HIT (from Durkin): To the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol for conducting such a thorough and relentless study of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. It’s been a long time coming, but well worth the wait. Of course, we want to hear Mr. Trump’s side if/when he is charged for assorted high crimes and misdemeanors in state and federal courts of law. His Supreme Court may ultimately acquit him, but the evidence the committee is amassing is clear, convincing and damning.

HIT (from Editor Don Rogers): To bringing our best selves to our lives private and professional, perhaps an impossible aspiration given the blessing/curse of being flawed humans. But that’s a worthy purpose in life nonetheless.