Hits & Misses: A HIT to the return of Summer Nights

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Peter Sabey): To having a local paper with local news and robust exchange of opinions. Too many local papers have died. Hope local support (subscriptions!) will keep The Union alive.

MISS (from reader Peter Sabey): To Don Rogers’ column July 9. Striving for balance is one thing, but I feel there is a chronic tilt toward false equivalences. Comparing The New York Times with Fox News is simply wrong. Referring to the Rise Gold survey as, of course, “framing” its questions misses the larger issue: The transparently false “sample” by the five supervisorial districts. Do people in Truckee or South County feel the impacts?

MISS (from reader Paul Hauck): To all those who are not getting vaccinated and also not wearing masks in public as they should if unvaccinated. They contributed to 27 new cases of COVID in Nevada County on Wednesday, July 7. I’m vaccinated and not at risk but I think I’ll wear a mask in public until we are no longer spreading this disease and there are no longer patients in the hospital because of it. Just a little public reminder that this pandemic is not over.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Valerie Costa): To Summer Nights returning to downtown Nevada City! This event is more local-focused than many of our happenings, and it’s a great way to spend an evening with family and friends while supporting local businesses and organizations.





MISS (from Costa): To power outages during a heat wave when we have such a large population of seniors who are at risk of severe health consequences in such high temperatures. And the heat wave in general. An international study by climate scientists reported: “A rapid analysis of last week’s record-breaking heat found that it would have been virtually impossible without the influence of human-caused climate change” (New York Times July 7). Can we finally start doing something to reduce our carbon emissions on a grand scale worldwide instead of kicking this issue down the road for the next generation to deal with?

MISS (from editorial board member Tom Durkin): To oak trees leaning over power lines on Cement Hill and Banner Mountain, according to some residents. They say PG&E is being difficult and slow to respond. As one resident wrote on Facebook, “I read more every day about sudden limb drop on hot days. This is a potential disaster right on my property!”

HIT (from Durkin): To over the next six weeks, community radio KVMR is methodically reopening its studios so DJs can resume live broadcasts. Because of the pandemic, most programming has been prerecorded. Strict cleaning protocols are in effect to ensure the safety of the small army of volunteer broadcasters who keep the station on the air 24/7/365.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To going shopping early in the morning. The stores are air conditioned and open. The shelves are stocked. Staffs are friendly and ready to help and you’ll find few other customers. A great way to get those errands done with ease.

MISS (from Rebane): To PG&E’s unannounced power shutdowns which cause havoc with appliances, internet modems, and well pumps. Those outages leave us without air conditioning and fans on beastly hot nights. What happened to the text and phone notices?

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To continuing vulnerability to new variants of COVID-19 we allow to spread, risking the chances of a variant that targets the young getting a foothold in America.

HIT (from Rogers): To the promise of mRNA in the future to combat viral and bacterial diseases of all kinds, a silver lining of the pandemic and extreme focus and funding for development of these next level vaccines today.

HIT (from Rogers): To preparations for this wildfire season, to at least relative success so far fighting the fires that have started, and to lessons learned in recent seasons that may apply in the peak of the season still to come.

MISS (from Rogers): To drought, extremely dry conditions and super low fuel moisture making California and the whole West so ripe for rippers. We’ve been amply warned to have our evacuation plans set, go-bags ready, gas tanks full.