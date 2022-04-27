Hits & Misses: A HIT to the NU baseball team

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dorothy Murphy): To the Nevada Union baseball team players (and Coach White) who voluntarily spend part of their Sunday afternoons helping young special needs children learn to play baseball through the Challenger Baseball League. You are all so appreciated!

HIT (from reader Michelle Reynolds): To Dick Sciaroni’s “Other Voices” April 23, “Musings from a Speck of Nothingness.” Thank you for a dose of reality and perspective. If more of us could humble ourselves to the reality of our individual and collective existence, our little burg in the universe would be so much better for us all.

HIT (from reader Nancy Brost): To a federal judge granting a bipartisan temporary restraining order which blocks the lifting of Title 42 on May 23. It was expected that terminating Title 42, the policy that allows for quick expulsions of migrants posing a potential health risk, would have led to an historic border surge.

HIT (From reader Shanti Emerson): To The Union’s long-awaited Home and Garden Show, which lucked out with perfect weather. The Best of Show had to be the wonderful display and demonstrations put on by the Nevada County Bonsai Club. The artistry of the small trees was inspiring.

HIT (from Emerson): To the politeness shown at the League of Women Voters candidate forums at the Rood Center, in contrast to the rude and nasty confrontations at Board of Supervisors meetings. Thanks to the League’s moderators, who made sure that participants at the meetings showed respect for all there.

HIT (from Emerson): To Bodacious Blooms for donating a beautiful bouquet of ranunculus to the American Association of University Women’s Saturday event.

HIT (from Emerson): To the fun, rollicking evening for “The Vagina Monologues” at Center for the Arts. What an enthusiastic audience, and the readers were wonderful.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinhimer): To beautiful spring days heading toward a warm summer.

MISS (from Reinhheimer): To local drivers who use our streets and roads as race tracks.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the sunrise on Saturday! That’s when stream fishing opens in the Sierra District. This large fishing district includes Nevada County streams east of Highway 49, plus all of Sierra and Plumas counties, to name a few. You can buy a license on-line https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing or at a local sporting goods store. It’s 54 bucks a year, a bargain in my view, plus there are one and two-day licenses available, and two free days/year if you want to see if fishing is really for you. As John Buchan once said, “The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Robert Emmet and the list he prepared of bad bills cooked up in Sacramento. Who knew legislators in California think that legal infanticide, government speech censors, medical snooping, and interfering with parents would be good ideas?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To freedom of speech as Elon Musk purchases Twitter.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the kind of free speech as uttered by bullies, liars, abusers, propagandists, trolls, rumor-mongers, gossips and other asses lurking in social media, including the new owner of Twitter.

MISS (from Rogers): To those of us who indulge in and even believe the bilge in this nether space.

HIT (from Rogers): To reading books instead.