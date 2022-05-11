Hits & Misses: A HIT to the biomass energy plan

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT/MISS (from reader Terry Lamphier): To Nevada County Emergency Services Director Stephen Monaghan for acknowledging the critical need for a viable biomass waste solution but discounting the Brunswick mine site as a location for a biomass plant. The proposed mine is not a sure thing, is it? And neighbor concerns over noise when a previous supervisor pushed a noisy grinder onto the site can be mitigated.

HIT (from Lamphier): To Union guest writer Laura Petersen for her outstanding article “Waste not, want not” re: biomass and Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock (Truckee) and Fire Safe Council Director Jamie Jones, who get the importance of a local biomass energy plant for waste reduction and a local clean energy source.

HIT (from Lamphier): To The Union for giving space and prominence to Laura’s excellent article!

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To a woman’s right to choose.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the probability of the Supreme Court eliminating Roe vs. Wade.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Valerie Costa): To the many wonderful events that are back in full swing! So many great things happening again in our community, and reuniting with friends has been priceless.

MISS (from Costa): To the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, and U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s message about it to his constituents.

MISS: (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin):To the Tennessee state Legislature passing a law that makes it a felony to camp on public land. Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign the law, letting it become law without his signature. According to The Associated Press, if convicted, a person could face up to six years in prison and lose the right to vote. Although it does not technically apply to Tennessee, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in Martin v. Boise says it is unconstitutional to arrest anybody for camping on public land if no shelter beds are available. Putting people in prison for being homeless is an unconstitutional human rights violation that will likely be challenged in court.

MISS (from Durkin): To former Nevada City mayor, anti-vaccine crusader and current gubernatorial candidate Reinette Senum, who is now claiming on her website there is “ample evidence” that Sirhan Sirhan did not shoot Robert Kennedy. She did not, however, actually provide any of that alleged evidence. Lately, Senum told a Pasadena audience that Nevada City is “northwest of Sacramento.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the fast-approaching June 7 statewide Direct Primary Election. Even better, here’s to those contests that are contested. The great thing about a contested election, as opposed to someone running unopposed, is that the candidates get the chance to hear what is on people’s minds. When running unopposed, it’s easy to assume all is well. On a countywide level, there is competition for the positions of auditor/controller and clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. There are two Nevada County supervisors’ seats that are contested, and four people are running for two seats on the Nevada City Council. Whoever wins, they will be more well informed, thanks to some healthy, campaign-trail competition.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rachel Rein): To hiking in the Sacred Buttes in Marysville, another treasure in our backyard.

HIT (from Rein): To people talking with each other about election issues. Our community has lots of resources for getting informed.

MISS (from Rein): To science denialism, which harms our community.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To us at The Union for sloppiness with acronyms, mistaking not having a JD for GED in an interview with clerk-recorder candidate Jason Tedder. Tedder graduated from high school. Not that the elected position has a requirement for either.

MISS (from Rogers): To inflating the educational attainment necessary to serve as the elected county clerk-recorder. All that matters is the voters’ sense of whether one or another candidate can best to the job. All sorts of people have served with distinction in the office from all sorts of backgrounds. The most crucial, perhaps rarest, qualifications are commonsense and integrity. Degrees don’t reveal that.

HIT (from Rogers): To all three candidates running for the position. Each candidate adds to the consideration we need to take into account when voting. Thanks for stepping into the cauldron.

HIT (from Rogers): To snow in May. Live auction like: Can we get a storm for June?