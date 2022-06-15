Hits & Misses: A HIT to Grass Valley for flag display

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Melody Foote): To the city of Grass Valley for their awesome display throughout the downtown area of our American flags on Memorial Day. They were spectacular. It made me very proud.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the best movies from last year’s Nevada City Film Festival shown at the Nevada Theater. Excellent films! Beautiful venue! This film festival gets better each year.

MISS (from Emerson): To my irises not blooming this year on Banner Mountain. Sigh!

MISS (from Emerson): To businesses gone under — Firestone, Sable Coffee — in Nevada City. We miss you.

HIT (from Emerson): To the upgrading of the pedestrians only road closure on Commercial Street in Nevada City. It is much more attractive and safer now.

HIT (from Emerson): To Wild Eyed Pub and Grass Valley Brewing Co. for providing showcases for Nevada County musical talent.

HIT (from reader Pete Sabey): To the brilliant cartoons by R.L Crabb, the prophetic columns by Tom Durkin, and the well researched columns by Darrell Berkheimer. Those three alone are worth the price of a subscription to The Union. They are a bright feather in the cap of beautiful and talent-rich Western Nevada County.

MISS (from Sabey): To Rebane, Hood, Montes et al, who continue to beat the drum for a mischaracterization of critical race theory. It’s time to stop defending white supremacy and begin the long-overdue process of reparations for the centuries of deliberate disadvantaging of black people in all aspects of life — health care, education, housing, employment and public safety.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Stephen Michael Cobbe’s Memorial Day speech. A wonderful tribute to freedom and all the lives sacrificed to preserve that freedom for you and me.

HIT (from Hood): To opportunity for all in America. This is exemplified in the life of Madam C.J. Walker, born to slave parents, orphaned at the age of 7, starting out as a domestic servant as a child, and with only three months of formal education, she persevered to become the first female self-made millionaire in America. The American dream, sans reparations.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the very nimble InConcert Sierra staff, board and volunteers who saved a very large audience anticipating a concert of Broadway tunes outside around a local pond from impending bad weather. The concert was quickly moved indoors, everyone notified of the new venue, and a good time had by all.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Valerie Costas): To the wonderful graduation ceremonies that were able to take place again this year, full of cheering families and friends of the graduates. These young adults suffered through a difficult two years of high school through COVID-19, and being able to have a normal ceremony meant everything to them. As the mother of a graduate at Nevada Union, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to see my daughter receive her diploma.

MISS (from Costas): To the extremely low voter turnout in the recent election. Local elections have the most impact on our day-to-day lives and typically have the least amount of voter engagement. Voting, and being an informed voter, is our civic duty and one that every American should take seriously. Expecting rights without fulfilling our responsibilities is something that children do, and something we as parents try to curtail.

HIT (from Costas): To Jennifer Nobles re-joining The Union family as the business and education reporter. We missed her well-written and thoughtful articles, and I am so happy to see her back!

MISS (from Costas): To the people who, despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary, still say they believe the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the fact that newspaper readers are the ones who buy locally, are more knowledgeable and understand the relative importance of local issues, vote more often and with better understanding, and tend to be the best candidates for office.

MISS (from Rogers): To the poor fools who don’t read the paper. Sure, there’s lots of self interest in this statement. On the other hand, it’s simply true what happens to taxation, quality of governance, and cohesiveness of communities that lose their local newspapers. Even the local online-only news services and radio stations cannot make up for the gap. Across the nation, about 20% of the papers have closed i the past 15 years. The consequences there have been sobering. Facebook and other social sites plagued by rumor-mongering don’t help, but add to the spiral.