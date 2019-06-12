Hits & Misses: A hit and congratulations to all the graduates

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the generosity of an important local merchant. Not only does BriarPatch Co-op host numerous donation boxes at its check-out counters which support our good causes, but they recently donated 10 cases of butter to the Interfaith Food Ministry. Thanks for your generosity!

MISS (from Rebane): To the gratuitous use of “I want to give back to the community” claims of the SOANDSO do-gooders. Individuals and organizations like Rotary, Kiwanis, Scouts, etc. have not taken anything from the community which deprived the community of its benefit. And unless they first took something (like a city park’s swing set, which they then returned or paid for) or it involved a contracted exchange, these groups have nothing to give back, they just performed a nice or needed community service. Such reports should simply say “SOANSO generously gave money,” “SOANDSO donated her time,” or “SOANDSO contributed needed items.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): Congratulations to Jonathan Molnar for being selected as the new school director at Bitney Prep High School. Jonathan brings a wealth of experience to the position.

HIT (from McAteer): Congratulations to the hundreds of Nevada County high school and college graduates that enter the college world and work world prepared to add to the collective good.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Building Fair happening tomorrow, Friday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rood Center. Open to all residents, this free event will have more than 40 vendors and agencies involved in wildfire preparedness and land development fields to answer questions about everything from home hardening to insurance and more.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the $500 “Encouragement Awards” offered by Business & Professional Women of Nevada County to local women age 21+ who are in vocational training classes, other non-degree certification programs or in their first year of a college degree program. The award honors the late Helga Rohl, a Nevada County entrepreneur and past BPWNC president. Money is available now, with more information at http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org/school-financial-aid.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To welcome news that our landmark Holbrooke and National hotels are being renovated and restored. Nevada City, with some Measure S sales tax funds, has made its mark at the “National” with a complete sidewalk reconstruction. Today the sidewalk to the hotel’s five Broad Street entrances, plus National Alley, is ADA compliant. New sidewalk “blocks” are offset in an historical “wishbone pattern” with darkened concrete to further an authentic look and feel. And lastly, the careful re-installation of the original granite blocks, which define the sidewalk curb in front of the hotel, is a nice touch. The finished product is a fitting prelude to reopening the National Hotel.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Congratulations to The Union for its salute to D-Day and those who served the nation so valiantly. Oftentimes I’ve wondered what the reactions must have been to German soldiers in pillboxes on the cliffs to awaken and look out to see the greatest armada the world has ever known. Coming ashore.

MISS (from Tracy): For those who have lost fire insurance after decades of paying premiums with no claims, and those scrambling around trying to find insurance, keep this in mind: “The business of insurance companies isn’t to provide you with insurance. Their business is to make money.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the wonderful Rockin’ For Rayo event at the Miners Foundry benefiting Saul Rayo, who with wife Elena has played at so many charity events in Nevada County. Hundreds of people there to support Saul.