Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

MISS (from reader Richard Howell): Those folks, including members of The Union’s editorial board, who don’t understand the realities of the college debt forgiveness. We, as a country, need educated people to be able to contribute as adult citizens and workers. Even blue collar jobs are becoming increasingly dependent on technology and the skills to use it. The cost of a college education has outstripped income and the cost of living a hundredfold. We, as a country, must keep the door of opportunity open for as many as we can. Ninety percent of those benefiting from debt forgiveness earn less than $70,000 a year. They need the help to be able to establish themselves. The very same people who complain about student debt forgiveness think nothing of voting for politicians who line their own pockets and enrich the rich with loans, tax breaks, and “incentives’ that do nothing for the Americans who pay the bills. “The greatest use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it.” – William James

MISS (from Howell): Terry McLaughlin using diversionary logic to make a pitch for her chosen candidate. The sad history of California’s treatment of the mentally ill does not qualify Kevin Kiley to represent California in Washington. Neither does his campaign tactic of pointing to the many challenges we face in this state, implying that he, somehow, will “fix” them. Candidates of either party who have proven by their failure in office to advance solutions have no business remaining in office. Clean out your desks and make way for new candidates who at least offer possible solutions.

HIT (from reader Douglas Bianchi): SB 9, California’s new law allowing for more residential density, combines progressive and libertarian values. It is a rare opportunity for principled people to agree and work together across political divides. There are good things for everyone. For conservatives: Expansion of property rights by loosening restrictive and arbitrary zoning and planning regulations. For progressives: Making resources (i.e. housing) more accessible to those of modest means. For elders: The possibility of having caretakers nearby, keeping them in their family homes. For younger people: A place of their own. For everyone: A more vital community and economy. SB 9 is good for all of us.

MISS (from reader Doug Miller): As a long-time county resident and Union subscriber, I am somewhat embarrassed that I lack a clear understanding of the various local school boards and districts and their relationships. An article providing that info, and possibly simple maps showing the different trustee areas (both for the Board of Education and NJUHSD) would be helpful in researching candidates for the upcoming election. YubaNet provides some of this info as does the county election office, but my online searches end up drilling down through other sites and it’s a challenge getting a clear overall picture. Perhaps Terry McAteer, as a former superintendent and current Union opinion writer, could be enlisted in this endeavor.

MISS (from reader Charmian Railsback): How is it that Sen. Mitch McConnell always seems to fly under the radar with his obstructionist partisanship. In the 18 years I’ve been watching him, I am appalled by his “leadership,” his floating goal posts, his law changing tactics to suit his masters’ agendas. McConnell’s disregard and negligence of ALL his constituents, ALL Americans, in fact. Surely that is grist for the mill for some action against him. Truly a servile enabler for the 1 percenters. Continuing to deny that sedition occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, perpetrated by fascist elements bent on destruction. Is there no powerful entity/organization to address, legally, this awful man’s obstructionism?

MISS (from reader Shanti Emerson): Waste Management is no longer picking up garbage and recyclables separately. It is combining them in the same trucks due to short staffing. So now you don’t have to separate the two. They aren’t mixing yard waste with garbage. Whew! Should they charge us for recycling?

MISS (from Emerson): Lorraine’s lovely Lowdown missing from our paper. It was fun and positive and informative. We need her back!

HIT (from Emerson): Celtic Festival this Saturday in Pioneer Park.

HIT (from Emerson): The Onyx and Sutton Theaters the National Cinema Day Celebration offering $3 tickets to Saturday movies. I got to see a movie about a Nevada County favorite, Leonard Cohen, Hallelujah, a Journey, a Song.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Nevada City which, with Measure W, if passed will assert the city’s responsibility for zoning and land use decisions. Threats and intimidation coming out of Sacramento toward municipalities which find SB 9 a usurpation of local control invites Nevada City to join with those other jurisdictions to challenge the law in court.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood) To Megan Dahle, state assemblywoman, who co-authored ACR 152, which designates Sept. 25, 2022, as Gold Star Mothers and Families Day. Gold Star Families provide support for mothers who lose sons or daughters in war.

HIT (from Hood): To Patti Ingram Spencer, candidate for supervisor of Nevada County District 3, for receiving full support and endorsement from the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.