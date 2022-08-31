Hits & Misses: HIT to Julia Amaral and Mark Strate

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): The Second Peggy Levine Community Service and Arts Award presented by Eliza Tudor, executive director of the Nevada County Arts Council, to long time generous supporters, Julia Amaral and Mark Strate, who have given time and money to a number of local charities. It was great seeing Howard Levine again.

MISS (from Emerson): Editorial Board members who write that they hate the governor, hate the president, and seem to find nothing wrong with the January 6 insurrection. We read the same thing over and over. Could we have a bit more positivity and attempts toward unity? Country before party, please.

HIT (from Emerson): Nevada County Film Festival which brings honor to our county. The last night of the festival, they showed the favorites, especially “Inside the Beauty Bubble.” Ya gotta see it.

HIT (from reader Bob Norman): Got a kick out of Dick Tracy’s article regarding Gavin Newsom’s Bill 2571 not allowing a trained teacher to teach a minor to shoot a gun. When I was 14 we were allowed to learn to shoot, where? At the San Mateo Police range. Yep, every Friday after school we were there and amazingly became marksmen. Great training and lesson at that age. My friends from Singapore asked if my guys are locked up how would I shoot an intruder. Never (well, almost never, the exception is if my life was in danger). I’m more apt to give them something. If they are breaking in, they are most likely desperate. We need to help one another, kindness first.

MISS (from reader Gary Pesselt): To someone who posted a Miss in The Union on page A4 Aug. 25 regarding that Lorraine’s Lowdown is gone. Personally, I am happy about that. I did NOT like her writing and her stupid abbreviations she thought were cute like GeeVee for Grass Valley, NevCo for Nevada County and several others. I told her what I and others thought. Please do not bring her back, she is irritating. If nothing else, bring back comments online — many have commented on their displeasure of The Union discontinuing comments.

MISS (from reader Frank Santos): I’ve always enjoyed reading Lorraine’s article on Saturday. Why take it down? Several readers want you to bring it back. Please do. She does a great job.

MISS (from reader Hank Meals): Once again, after decades of corrections, it’s the San Juan Ridge. It is not “North San Juan Ridge.” North San Juan is a town on the San Juan Ridge.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): The endless drug ads on TV that require (in small print) that the drugs requires your doctor’s prescription.

HIT (from Reinheimer): President Joe Biden’s forgiveness of a large amount of student loans.

MISS (from reader Gunther Wagner): Homeless camps are a big issue and have been for many years throughout the United States, more so in some areas as opposed to other places. I often read about people living in their cars after losing the place they were living in because of double or triple increases in rent. I often wonder if there was a rent control ordinance in place, would the homeless situation still be what it is today?

HIT (from reader Ramona Greb): To noble ideas, but an inability to logically implement them. Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to ban gas powered cars, but where will he get the electricity needed for EV’s? If you believe the internet, 20% of electricity is generated from solar/wind, and 58% from natural gas, petroleum/coal. The rest from hydro, nuclear… It doesn’t stop there: After 20-25 years, solar/wind units must be replaced. How much can be recycled and at what cost and energy? How much is left to be trashed? Then compare with others. We need to thoroughly think this through.

MISS (from Greb): Biden’s student loan forgiveness is nothing more than a way to buy votes. I personally worked hard to pay for my BA and MA. Others did, too. Still others paid off their student loans. Many never went to college. Why should we subsidize this scheme?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To California Assemblywoman Megan Dahle and her Assembly colleagues for unanimously passing ACR-137, recognizing the importance of California Native American Day, celebrated this year on Sept. 23, 2022.

MISS (from Hood): To Gov. Newsom’s climate change proposal, estimated to increase the average home price by $50K and eliminate 8,000 California jobs. Only 16% of Californians can afford the $880,000 for an average home price today; this will make home ownership even more elusive for Californians.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To President Biden’s student debt forgiveness edict. Just to be clear, there is no plan to eliminate student debt. There is a plan to transfer that debt to those who don’t owe it.

MISS (from Rebane): To Washington State’s upcoming adoption of crazy California’s rules which will require 35% of new cars sold in state to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035.