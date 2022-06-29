Hits & Misses: A MISS to playing the blame game

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Susan Tomlin): To Hollie Grimaldi Flores’ Family Focus column June 23 about the terrible experience she had when visiting Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. While I am sympathetic with her plight when her parked car was broken into in a smash and grab incident, her attempt to blame it on a “previous administration” is very wrong and politically motivated. The liberal administrators like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed of San Francisco are the ones you need to focus your ire on. Put the blame where it belongs. Thank you!

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Musical Mondays at 11 for kids and the young at heart. Thanks InConcert Sierra. Wonderful music plus lessons on various musical instruments. Love seeing the little children dancing.

HIT (from Emerson): To AS If art studios on Idaho Maryland, which offer excellent classes in ceramics, oil and water colors, printmaking, etc., and home to over 21 local artists. Opened in 2008, it is a great place to hone skills, buy art, and find support from other artists.

HIT (from Emerson): To Music in the Mountains Summer Fest. Seven concerts in three weeks. Especially love Happy Birthday USA on July 3.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To stories in Saturday’s Union about the Lone Pine of Nevada City and the beauty of the nearby McCloud falls. Nice change of pace from all the politics.

MISS (from Rebane): To violence as a reaction to the recent Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case, which returns abortion legislation to the people of the several states. Democracy requires that elected representatives make rules in each state that reflect the desires/sentiments of their voters. Mobs, rioters, vandals and firebombers are a minority and must not be allowed to intimidate voters, our judges, or our elected representatives.

HIT (from Rebane): To the New York Supreme Court, which has disallowed voting by persons who are not U.S. citizens. San Francisco, take note.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To the Grass Valley City Council for approving the purchase of the corner lot at Idaho-Maryland and Sutton Way, as well as a secondary parcel across Idaho-Maryland. For two decades this property — privately held by an out of town owner — has been seen as the quintessential placement for a trail hub in Grass Valley. Connections can now be planned to downtown on the Wolf Creek Trail, throughout the planned trail system in the Loma Rica development, and on to the still undeveloped Winds Aloft trails system in planning stages at the Bear Yuba Land Trust.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood: To the art festival at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley on Saturday. A wide variety of talented local artists braved the hot weather to display and sell their creative artwork.

MISS (from Hood): To Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall’s statement on page A5 of the June 25 The Union that the Supreme Court decision will “cause women to die for no good reason.” What about all the babies that are killed for no good reason? Remember, most states that intend to ban abortions have exclusions that will permit abortions if the mother’s life or health is in danger. Why not use more humane and less costly forms of birth control?

MISS (from Hood): To Gov. Gavin Newsom for not controlling crime in our state, especially as pointed out by Hollie Grimaldi Flores in her June 23 column where she described being the unfortunate victim of a “smash and grab” in San Francisco. Quit blaming Trump, who supported law enforcement and was tough on crime.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Cassidy Hutchinson speaking truth to power Tuesday before the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack. These hearings are beyond Watergate in their credibility. This woman was “in the room.” Now a marked target by Trump supporters, Hutchinson is a profile in courage. This is what a true patriot looks like.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To helping a deserving by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath. Each $15 sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. To sponsor a wreath, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

HIT (from Rogers): To evidence under oath, well documented, up to credible standards, and admissible in court.

MISS (from Rogers): To insinuation, “just has to be,” and other assertions that don’t meet standard, any credible standard, yet are believed nonetheless, against all odds, just because it fits an ideology and/or what someone wishes were so, but just ain’t true.