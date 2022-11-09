Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Richard Howell): to Jim Primrose’s letter in the Saturday Union, “Cell Phones A Problem In Education.” Social media, and that includes both internet and cable “newsutainment” television offerings, are going to be the death of America. For cheap advertising revenue, children and child-like adults are being guided to distorted perceptions of reality, based on the algorithms that they mindlessly follow. Being “smart” is hard work. Intelligence does not follow from having your news or entertainment reduced to an electronic sideshow. Quality parents limit access to media-based influences, not only for their children, but by their own example as well.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): The amazing number of wonderful Halloween activities such as the dog and owner costume parade in GV, face painting at the library, Rood Center opening up for children, cemetery tours, etc. Nevada County always celebrates with great enthusiasm.

MISS (from Emerson): First the Big Lie, then the January 6th Insurrection, the failure of some legislators to certify honest election results that were counted and re-counted, the desecration of the American flag, the attempt by Trumps people to subvert the election through his Supreme Court, current candidates making fun of 82 year old Paul Pelosi’s injuries, etc. How low can the Republicans sink? Is there any honor or decency left in that party? I was once one of you. No more! How do you think history is going to judge you? Where are the moderates? Where are the Republicans who stand up and say this is unacceptable?

HIT (from Emerson): Nevada Countians for voting early, by mail or in the rain and snow. We truly appreciate our democratic duties here.

HIT (from Emerson): Exciting news that there will be a new library branch in South County where the old Holiday Market was on Combie Road. This will give residents many more services than they have now.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): New Year’s Eve is fast approaching. At midnight on December 31, 2022 some things will end, and on January 1, 2023 others begin. This year’s fishing licenses expire at the stroke of midnight, December 31, and new ones will be required, available on November 15. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering something new. In 2023 fishing licenses will be good for 365 days from the date of purchase. So, if you want to wait for opening day of stream season, for example, you will get more bang for your buck. For full details visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing#445183569-365—day-sport-fishing-licenses They are available online, Nevada City SPD, and in sporting goods stores.

MISS (from Columnist Tom Durkin): Failed clerk-recorder candidate and election denier Jason Tedder has filed papers to run for county supervisor in 2024, reported retiring Clerk-Recorder Gregory Diaz last Friday. In June, Tedder lost his bid to replace Diaz in a landslide defeat (23% to 68%) to Assistant Clerk-Record Natalie Adona, a nationally recognized expert on safe and fair elections. During that campaign, Tedder demonstrated a partisan agenda for a nonpartisan office, a refusal to answer questions from the press, a tacit endorsement of racist, dirty politics, and a divisive, meritless challenge to an election he clearly lost. We can only expect more of the same in his next campaign.