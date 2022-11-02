Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bill Lambert): to the Lake Wildwood administration and all those involved in lengthening the (outdoor, heated) pool season through October. Now scheduled to open in April, that provides a 7 month swim season. Thank you! Now, you just have to work on those remaining 5 months.

MISS (from reader Richard Howell): to Allen Poirson’s letter, titled “Bay Area money.” Mr. Poirson’s “warning” may be true, or, I suspect, it’s true only to suit his bias. It’s a broad statement of conjecture and needs to be documented with some fact, not histrionic rhetoric. Compare his offering to that of Cathy Wilcox-Barnes (Hit). When predicting the future, we’re free to see pretty much what we want, but at least Ms. Wilcox-Barnes offers concrete examples of past practices affecting a possible future for Nevada City. It does seem to me that better-written legislation could protect against the worst effects of S.B.9 without giving control of one’s property over to the “tastes” of the planning commission. Better to correct S.B.9 or rein it in locally than risk the possible abuses of planning oversight.

HIT (from Howell): All the conscientious voters who let their votes stand, not for meaningless party labels, but for what those voters know is best for their community, their state, and their country. Their votes, in the end, say who they as people, how much they care about their fellow citizens, are and what they, as individuals, stand for. I applaud you.

HIT (from reader Paul Matson): This year’s return of Halloween was spectacular! One innovation was a beautifully decorated Eric W. Rood Administrative Center, open to everyone. Candy was given out, and there was ample parking, plus free shuttles to and from downtown Nevada City. The merchants offered up treats to young, beautifully costumed Trick or Treaters. Then they could wander up the hill to the traditional East Broad and North Pine Street extravaganzas, and points beyond. One house treated 1,600 kids! Evans Phelps’ Haunted House rocked! The Nevada City Police and Fire Departments were there for public safety while handing out candy. This coordinated effort between the county, the city, its businesses and neighborhoods provided a lot of fun for one and all.

MISS (from reader Julie Carville): In The Union’s Other Voices, Thea Hood accused me (and other reliable people) of not telling the truth in our articles submitted to the Union, regarding Kevin Kiley on his run for Congress in District 3. I stand by everything I wrote about Kiley. I told the truth, based on Kiley’s voting record in the California Assembly and on his publicly reported positions on critical issues. Kiley is using half-truths to defend himself. My vote is for Dr. Kermit Jones, because he clearly and boldly lays out what he will do for us to address the critical issues facing all of us in our District 3.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to candidate Patti Ingram Spencer. She knows what householders in District 3 desire. She is experienced, calm, considerate, reliable, and has the necessary temperament to be a county Supervisor. She has and will continue to represent our community with integrity.

MISS (from Rebane): to high school district trustee candidates running as a threesome slate. Better to examine and assess each wannabe trustee individually and on their own merits.