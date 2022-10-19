Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

A MISS (from Lou Ceci): to Sheila Stein for her Oct. 15 Other Voices column, where she says the Nevada City Council “has adopted” Measure W, and later says the Council “approved” the initiative. The Council did no such thing. The power to accept or reject an initiative lies not with elected city council members but directly with the people themselves. The council set a date for that decision, then stepped aside to let direct democracy do its work.

HIT (from reader Melody Raglin): to Stephanie Leishman, school board candidate for Nevada Joint Union High School District area 2. She is not only super-qualified to serve as a trustee, but is also FEMA certified to handle emergency responses, some of which in the past included an active shooter on campus, a chemical spill, building fire, the Boston Marathon bombing. Check out http://www.voteleishman.com .

A HIT (from reader Michael Mitchell): to Jenny Scicluna, candidate for NJUSD Area 1, who reminded our community at a local gathering that when she was a student at Nevada Union, it was a blue ribbon school acemically, played division 1 sports, and students were proud to be Miners. If elected, she intends to bring back that “Miner Magic”.

HIT (from reader Roxanne Miller): Clayton Thomas’s (President of the Nevada County Professional Firefighters) opinion piece “NOT ONE DIME” explaining what Measure V will NOT do. “It won’t pay for one firefighter. Or one fire engine. Or even a hose”. This tax “won’t provide a single dime to local fire agencies”. Should this Measure V pass, do not be dismayed when a Parcel Tax follows next year to cover the costs of our short staffed fire agencies and needed equipment. Measure V is a Vegetation Mitigation tax and does nothing for our fire departments. We all must take ownership and harden our homes and clear our property of fuel because when fire approaches your home…who you gonna call? MISS: The 2 sided, full page, full-color mailer Nevada County government sent to every household in Nevada County. Unlike a wildfire preparedness pamphlet, this is a blatant campaign piece for a “Yes” vote on Measure V paid for by you, the taxpayer (NOT the “Yes on V” committee). What did this cost in county staff time, printing and postage?

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To city council candidates, Hilary Hodge and Haven Caravelli, for the most mean spirited and disgusting political mobbing of a rival candidate. Whoever is responsible for the “hit piece” flyer that depicted the mugshot of their fellow candidate and some misinformation on that flyer should be ashamed of themselves. Hilary should immediately resign as she has now sullied the city council. Caravelli should withdraw from the race. We don’t need this type of dirty politics in Nevada County. And who paid for the hit piece flyer anyway? It ain’t funny!

HIT (from reader Claudia Taylor): Nevada County heard extremely articulate answers from six diverse and very qualified candidates for various local boards up for election (NJUHSD Areas 1, 2 and 5), Pleasant Ridge Union SD, Sierra Community College Area 6, and District 3 Supervisor) at Robinson’s Conference Center on October 13. The Nevada County Tea Party invited 18 candidates altogether; however, 6 did not respond at all, 3 confirmed then rescinded, 2 couldn’t work out a conflict, and one just said no. In addition to generic questions from the moderator, candidates were given the opportunity to call upon audience members who asked unscreened questions . . . a very refreshing and informative feature of this forum. Those candidates who participated were: Jenny Scicluna, Stephanie Leishman, Jay Adamson, Peggy Fava, Dr. Carolyn Bronson., and Lisa Swarthout. Kudos to the Constitutional democratic process at work.

MISS (from reader Shanti Emerson): Huge bloated salaries for Govt. people. Where you gonna spend that kind of money in Nevada County? Thanks, Paulie for the report.

HIT (from Emerson): Many women showing up for the Women’s March in Nevada City to affirm their right to choose. Take the government out of our wombs.

HIT (from Emerson): Another great artists’ Studio Tour, thanks to Center for the Arts.

HIT (from Emerson) Magique show in Reno. When you want to celebrate a special occasion in Reno, be sure to catch this great show…magic tricks and Las Vegas style showgirls dancing in the most amazing beautiful costumes you’ve ever seen!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to thinking that sales tax monies raised by Measure V (supposedly for fuel mitigation) for the county’s general fund are protected from leakage. Just remember every cookie jar you have known – the cookies always disappear.

HIT (from Rebane): to Lanhee Chen, candidate for California state Controller. He has every educational and professional credential imaginable, plus the endorsement of the Los Angeles Times which states, “…the controller should be as independent from the party in power as possible.”

HIT (from Rebane): to live choral music and tight harmonies sung by the eight member Cantus ensemble presented last Sunday by InConcert Sierra.