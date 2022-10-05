Hits & Misses: InConcert Sierra’s new location is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): to InConcert Sierra’s application, unanimously approved by the Grass Valley Planning Commission (with a few minor revisions), to convert a building in the Crown Point Circle industrial park area into a performance center, black box theater, organization offices and community meeting spaces. Great music in a great location — I can’t wait!

MISS (from Susan Rogers): to the reported remarks against Measure V by Supervisorial candidate Patti Ingram Spenser. If not this, then what? If not now, then when? Wildfire waits for no one, and there are plenty of safeguards in place to ensure the money will be spent as promised. Anyone who’s followed tax increase proposals over the past years knows that a parcel tax would never achieve the 2/3 majority needed to pass. Measure V spreads it out to everyone who lives here AND tourists who visit. County staff have been analyzing this for years — Measure V responds to the public’s demand for more Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services and Disaster Response capability.

HIT (from reader Rich Howell): Several new programs going online to support those most vulnerable in our community. Kudos to Grass Valley Schools for pre-K and extended day programs for our young people. Bright Futures for Youth has just opened it’s Safe center offering a variety of services to high school-aged students. Finally, new housing is available for some of our homeless population. Research has shown that with support, some of our more pressing problems can be solved.

MISS (from Howell): While I have no issue with Shanti Emerson’s admiration for the late Queen, I would take issue with her characterization of “…this age of extreme polarization in our country…” Most Americans are moderates and more so than ever. Witness the growing numbers of independents who show no love for any of the partisan extremists who curry media attention. If we focus on issues and recognize that we are more alike than different, we won’t buy into the image of hate and separation spread by cable networks and political parties. One of my favorite quotes comes from the Buddha: “We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world.” We are only polarized if we see ourselves polarized.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): Come to Nevada City’s Robinson Park this Saturday October 8th at 3:00 PM to march for women’s rights, especially the right to choose. This event happens annually and gets bigger and better every year. https://www.womensmarch.com/

HIT (from Emerson): A new library will be opened in South County in the old Holiday Market space on Combie. This is great news.

HIT (from reader Dennis Westcot): to Nevada County for continuing to clear the main evacuation routes but a Miss by not requiring landowners to keep the growth along the roadsides down.

HIT (from Westcot): to Cal Trans for clearing along Hwy 20 and 49 to create a safer evacuation route.

HIT (from Westcot): to Cal Fire and the local fire agencies for making this a safe year for us. They have knocked down a number of possibly serious fires and we are keeping our fingers crossed it continues.

HIT (from reader Camille Hald): to seeing Assemblywoman Megan Dahle at the SAFE program (serving homeless youth) open house at the Bright Futures for Youth facility along with so many interested and supportive neighbors.

HIT (from reader Melody Foote): A big thank you to Connecting Point and NC for providing an opportunity for us to get our boosters. All the staff there was professional and friendly. They moved a lot of people through there with a little wait but not bad for the amount of people.

HIT (from reader Elsie Durgin): to Darrel Berkheimer’s column published October 1, 2022. “Worker shortages need Immigrants”. I could not agree more on every point he made!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to the current show at Off Broadstreet – don’t miss it. The play, “It had to be you” with characters portrayed by Micah Cone and Tina Marie Kelley is a masterpiece of a great script, timing, and hilarious energy. You’ll witness the unlikely couple falling in love before your eyes.

HIT (from Rebane): to election season and the chance to disrupt one party rule in Sacramento. Locally we have the chance to elect people to school boards who respect the role of parents in their children’s education.

HIT (from Columnist Tom Durkin): Now that Gov. Newsom has signed SB 6 and AB 2011, it is possible to convert unused retail space into affordable housing. How about historical-looking, affordable housing in the Alpha Building in downtown Nevada City?