Hits & Misses: A MISS to Our View, ‘A taxing situation’

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

MISS (from reader Michael H): To Our View, “A taxing situation.” You mention “scruples” with regards to where tax money will be spent. How many times are we going to be taxed for one thing and the money is spent elsewhere? There is a reason the law was passed that if you claim a tax for one purpose it needs a two-thirds vote and MUST be used for that purpose. Because we have been shafted with this exact promise so many times in the past, that’s why. They are never going to come to the taxpayer and ask for a tax to give more pay to the top management or better benefits… Yet they have managed to “find” that money over and over. All we are asking is a guarantee of some ethics since history has proven again and again we can’t and shouldn’t just “trust that it will happen.” When they START off by trying to go around the law on the books, it does not instill confidence.

MISS (from reader Carol Kuczora): To unwanted children. I’m sick and tired of hearing about women’s rights, in the context of the abortion debate. What about the children – the unwanted babies born to mothers who are in no position to raise a child? Such children bounce around to foster families, grandparents, boarding schools, etc., or they endure being resented or reluctantly tolerated. Virtually all unwanted children suffer economic and emotional deprivation. I know. I was one of those kids. Eventually, I was sent to live with my parents. There I felt unworthy of life, much less love. That’s when I first plotted suicide. I was 8. Other unwanted children grow up angry and want to kill someone else. Some remain in foster care until age 18, and are dumped in the street. I would not wish it upon a woman to bear such a child. I would not wish it upon such a child to be born. Children who grow up without love become a burden on society. Indeed, given the loss of ecological services due to climate change, the Earth itself cannot support the volume of unplanned humanity.

HIT (from reader Herb Lindberg): I couldn’t be more proud than if Curt were my own son. He did the same outstanding work from the time we hired him into Poulter Lab at what was then Stanford Research Institute (now SRI International) right out of Stanford with a master’s degree in civil engineering. And he is unbelievably lucky to share these “retirement” volunteer years with Cheryl and Sammie. I’m sure the two of them will continue their invaluable work for untold years to come.

MISS (from reader Mike Vasser): In Thea Hood’s opinion piece, she equates “tribalism” and the actions of Zimbabwe President Mugabe as being touted by President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Joe Biden and the Democratic Party don’t even come close to being “tribal “ as she defines it. President Biden called out the un-American semi-fascists for what they are. Trump vilifies with personal attacks on anyone in his own party that don’t accept and who speak out against his line of delusional lying and misinformation. That is “tribalism.” I could go on giving more examples of his tribalism and cultist behavior, but the one example is more than adequate. By the way, Hood’s conservative article is the third in the last two issues of The Union. I have observed a more balanced printing of conservative and liberal opinion pieces in the past. I hope this is not a trend.

MISS (from reader Rick Kraus): Is someone waiting for a sale on pavement paint? There’s a serious lack of traffic striping throughout town. If I weren’t a local, I wouldn’t know where turn lanes are located. See Bennett Street and Idaho Maryland Road for the worst examples.

HIT (from reader Sandra Barrington): To Sierra Cinemas for the SOLD OUT showing of “Grease” to support the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Proceeds benefit Nevada County residents in need of free mammograms and follow-up procedures during their breast cancer journey. Thank you to Azriel LaMarca and the Del Oro Theater staff for this fun and meaningful fundraiser.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Nevada County, whose owner-occupied housing unit rate is 75%, well above California’s average homeownership rate of 56% which is the second lowest state in the country, and well above the 65% homeownership rate in the rest of the country.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to Joe Limov’s contributions to our schools and students, who is retiring after 36 years as an educator in our community. He earned his teacher’s credential and two bachelor’s degrees at Humboldt State University, majoring in range management and biology. At Seven Hills School he taught science and leadership, and served as principal there and at Deer Creek and Union Hill schools. Today he, his wife Miriam and their family are taking extended backpacking trips in the high county. Soon he will choose some volunteer projects in Nevada County. States Joe, “Nevada County is a great place to be an educator. Many thanks to educational leaders Dennis Dobbs, John Halverson, Lark Zachary, Susie Barry, Dave Curry and Andy Parsons and the staff of Union Hill and Nevada City school districts for allowing me the opportunity to serve the families and the students of Nevada County.” Thank you, Joe!