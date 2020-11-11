Hits and Misses in Nevada County: Patience is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to the incredible patience the American people showed during the long ballot counting period. We were on the edge of our seats, but there was little violence during this period.

MISS (from Emerson): to cutting down the 100 year-old blue Atlas cedar tree in Nevada City due to the wrong opinion of a professional “arborist.” I would ask for my money back for this awful misdiagnosis.

HIT (from Emerson): to continuing success of the local farmers’ markets.

MISS (from Emerson): to those who refuse to wear masks in public risking the health of others. Self-centered?

HIT (from Emerson): to the wonderful man who found my credit cards in the Safeway parking lot and turned them into Grass Valley Police. I appreciate it.

HIT (from Emerson): to Jacob, who took over Dave’s Shoe Repair, keeping the 100 year old tradition of repairing shoes in Grass Valley.

HIT (from Emerson): to Denise Wey’s wonderful retrospective art show at the Center for the Arts. She has spent 22 years painting the Yuba River.

HIT (from Emerson): to the opening of the beautiful new Holbrook Hotel, currently taking reservations for meals in their restaurant. I’m looking forward to eating there on Saturday.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): to the many folks sporting political yard signs for their favorite candidate(s) went all out for this November 2020 Election. I’ve never seen such a yard sign profusion as people exercised their right to express their preferred choices. It was highly impressive! And then, when the polls closed on Tuesday night, the signs started coming down. By end of day on Wednesday all that remained to admire was our communities, their buildings and the fall colors.

HIT (from Matson): to Memorial Park, which opened Nov. 11, 1921. It was built on land donated by the Empire Mine to honor our World War I veterans. With community development block grant funding major upgrades are underway there ranging from expanding the swimming pool to improving the baseball field. Next year will be the park’s centennial and on Nov. 11, 2021 (Veterans Day) there will be a celebration created by our veterans’ groups, the Nevada County Historical Society and the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, to name a few. This event will honor all of our veterans, as well as commemorate the park with its many new offerings.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to the fairgrounds open at last for taking walks, voting, fair food, and distance learning. Will concerts be next?

HIT (from Rebane): to the library opening up a little bit. Choose your book quickly, you’ve only got 30 minutes.

HIT (from Rebane): to Sunday’s surprise corn snow shower.