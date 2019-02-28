Hindi Greenberg: Great renovation for The Center for the Arts

I'm so looking forward to the completion of the renovation of The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

I have been involved with The Center as a board member, president of the board, donor and volunteer since its early days and miss the whirlwind of activity that normally takes place there. I often would be attending an event or volunteering there at least once and sometimes twice a week. After The Center is fully open in the fall, the whirlwind will return with many new accoutrements.

I know we'll all be amazed at the functionality, comfort, amazing sound and rehab of the old auto dealership building with a terrific new and attractive design!

But what I'm really looking forward to is the comfortable, ergonomic seating that is going to be installed in the theater! Truth be told, I hated the old seats, although it's probably not nice to rag on them since they were purchased from an old movie theater and were more than 75 years old — but they had definitely seen better days. For me, they were uncomfortable, lumpy and awkward, and I'm happy they are gone. I have seen a sample of — and sat in — the new seats and, not only am I looking forward to many happy and comfortable "sits" in those new seats during concerts, but I have purchased a seat naming opportunity and will be excited to see the little plaque installed permanently on the seat with my name on it. (Psst: you, too, can purchase a seat with a plaque with your name on it. Contact The Center and ask how — and if you want it on the seat when The Center opens in the fall, you need to take action soon.)

There are other renovations to which I'm looking forward. One will be the expanded, 22-foot-long bar, with multiple serving stations and an area to purchase snacks, so that the line will move swiftly. Another is the increased number of stalls in the bathrooms, especially the women's restroom. Hooray — less waiting time during intermission, allowing more time to check out the art gallery!

It is going to be such fun to check out all of the improvements. However, some of the enhancements won't be visually observable, such as a secure new roof, new heating and air conditioning (another hooray for that during our hot summers!), and an incredible new sound system.

But when you're at a concert, even if you can't see it, you'll experience the difference.

Just a reminder that all of this renovation takes a lot of money, so be sure to renew your membership today. Memberships and other donations are what will keep The Center going until its full programming starts up again in the fall.

I can hardly wait — I wonder what fabulous talent The Center will again bring to our amazing little corner of the world.

Hindi Greenberg lives in Nevada County.