Harry Wyeth: PG&E aims to change solar net metering

Readers of The Union, as well as all Californians, should be alerted to efforts by Northern and Southern California utilities PG&E and Southern California Edison to dismantle the current system for net metering of residential solar energy systems.

For those not familiar with the technology, net metering simply means that home and business owners who generate more electricity from their solar panels than they use in a day, month, or year will get credit for the excess amount they feed back to the utility company.

Net metering makes perfect sense. If a utility customer gives back to the company more of the product that they deal with, why shouldn’t the customer get credit for the difference? If you generate the same stuff PG&E sells — electricity — and feed it back into the PG&E electric lines, that is electricity the company doesn’t have to generate itself, and you should get credit for your contribution.

Home owners with solar systems, often referred to as “rooftop solar,” can generate enough electricity to mostly offset a full year of home usage. In our household, the annual electricity bill for a recent full 12 months was a whopping $116. Yes, rooftop solar does cost to install (and not every house has good solar exposure), but it increases property value and entitles an owner to substantial federal and California tax credits come income tax time, as well as contributing to the overall percentage of our energy generated as “clean power.”

Back to PG&E: The company was defeated earlier this year in an attempt to roll back net metering, but is making another attempt via the Public Utilities Commission.





The new idea is for new solar customers to have to pay a monthly fee of $50 to $90 just for the privilege of having net metering, to reduce the per kilowatt hour credit for the electricity they generate from $0.25 to around $0.07, and disallow accumulating solar credits from month to month, which prevents using summer surplus to offset lower production in winter months.

Since the average charge for electricity from PG&E is $0.26 per kWh, this means that PG&E values the electricity you produce vastly lower than the same stuff they produce. Tell me, is their juice somehow better or different than the electrons that flow from your or my solar panels?

The utility companies argue that solar customers subsidize regular folks by shifting costs to the company that they should not have to pay, and that net metering has been in effect for so many years now that we need to go back to the way things used to be. The subsidy argument makes no sense when the effect of net metering is actually to benefit PG&E, and there is no transfer of costs to non-solar households.

Anyone who has a thought that they just might, sometime in the future, want to look into rooftop solar should be opposed to what the utilities are seeking.

Why should you, as a new future customer, be treated worse than those of us who already have solar? Should you have to rush to buy that new house sooner than you really want just to qualify for existing new metering?

And for those of us who have solar now, should we be treated better than our new young neighbors who have just qualified to buy their first house?

The governor and our legislators have a say in this. Let them know what you think.

Harry Wyeth lives in Grass Valley and has had solar systems since 2001.