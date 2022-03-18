Harry Wyeth: Electric car’s time has come

Gasoline at $5 per gallon? Almost $6? This old guy can remember filling up my mother’s Ford station wagon for less than $5 (on my way with a date to the “Pike” in Long Beach listening to the DJ Huggie Boy on the AM radio).

If your car gets 30 mpg, you pay $0.17 per mile. To drive 100 miles to Roseville and back will cost you almost 20 bucks. Will you save that much by going down to Costco?

Let me suggest a way around high gas prices: Electric cars (electric vehicles or EVs). First of all, if you have never driven an EV, you really cannot appreciate the different driving experience it will offer: Quiet, smooth, amazing acceleration, no feel of shifting gears, and thanks to what is called “regenerative braking” very little need to use the brake pedal when slowing down or stopping.

And they create no air pollution.

The cost? Well, there will never be a cost for motor oil or oil filters, air filters, transmission fluid, antifreeze, periodic maintenance checkups, or new 12-volt batteries — or gasoline!





But yes, you will have to buy wiper fluid. You also may be eligible for an income tax credit.

And economy for an EV? The leading brand of EV — you know what that is — uses about 250 watt hours per mile for every four miles. At a Tesla Supercharger, which is located all over the country (see them on Google), you will pay perhaps 7 cents per mile. But that is more than most EV owners pay, since they charge at home at night when PG&E allows for about 4.5 cents per mile.

You can make a Sacramento trip for $5.40. And many EVs enable the owner to drive over 250 miles before needing to recharge.

But, you say, EVs are expensive! Yes, some are, but they have a long battery lifespan, save you a bundle on upkeep, and are a great driving experience. Costs will eventually come down. And you don’t have to buy a Tesla. Nissan, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche, Ford and others are in the business.

If you buy a Tesla, some genius thought of a display on the screen inside the car called “Dog Mode.” It reads, large and visible from the outside, on a hot day: “Don’t worry! My driver will be back soon, the AC is on, and it’s 72 (or whatever you select) degrees inside.”

About 15 years ago, there was a time when a Prius was a rarity. Now, of course, they are all over the place. The same will happen with EVs. Now would be an excellent time to get on board.

Harry Wyeth lives in Grass Valley.