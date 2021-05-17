Hardy Bullock: Working for the whole community

I speak as the Nevada County 5th District supervisor, not for the Board of Supervisors as a whole. Last week was difficult for many of us. We held our first in-person Board of Supervisors meeting at the Nevada County Fairgrounds since leaving the county Board of Supervisors Chambers.

I have been anticipating our opportunity to speak to each other, without masks, without the screen between us. For this purpose, I believe the meeting was successful. We got to see each other face to face, as people, as friends and neighbors.

What was most disheartening was not the personal attacks, or vitriolic hatred, or the cursing with children in tow. It was the fact that the people who came before this body of elected officials had no idea how much we care for each and every one of you.

You may not know how much my family or my children have suffered as a result of this pandemic, or the family and friends we have lost along the way, or the difficult decisions I have had to make in the midst of a crisis our nation has never seen before. I don’t ask you to walk in my shoes, but I want you to know that I walk in yours.

There is disagreement regarding the course of action required to keep our community safe. The decisions the Board of Supervisors make reflect the needs of our entire community, not just the people who came to speak at the Fairgrounds.

To protect those without a voice, to listen carefully to ALL the people, to make tough decisions, to fight and bring us together, and to uphold the Constitution of the state of California and of the United States, this is the true work of the oath I took.

Our forefathers took great care to preserve our civil liberties. I have no problem with people who express personal freedoms, not wearing a mask, not vaccinating themselves, gathering together, etc.

The problem is that this behavior may affect the civil liberties of another — a child, an elderly person, or a person with special health conditions. This is where we all have an opportunity to show our fellow humans how American we really are.

Are you willing to express your personal freedom while you protect our Constitution and the civil liberties of others, like your friends and neighbors? I am.

When we talk about community, what does that mean? When we refer to friends and neighbors, what does that mean?

To me, it is very simple. A community is a place of integrity and compassion, a place where we honor our disagreements with civility. It takes a lot of courage to understand, or accept, someone you disagree with, and maybe even dislike. I believe that Nevada County is full of people with courage, integrity and compassion.

After our meeting at the Fairgrounds, the Board of Supervisors went to the chambers, approved 394 housing units, and finished our meeting. We then went into the office and began working on fire protection, housing, public health, crisis response, sanitation rates, road improvements, law enforcement, and cannabis permitting.

The work taking place on behalf of the people that attended the meeting at the Fairgrounds is something I am very proud of.

My favorite author, Richard Rohr, said, “You cannot heal what you cannot acknowledge.” We need to acknowledge that our community is facing, potentially, one of the most difficult periods in history.

With integrity and compassion, we will stay Nevada County Strong, and we will show with our actions that community and friends and neighbors are more than words.

Hardy Bullock is a supervisor for Nevada County’s Fifth District.