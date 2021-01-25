Hans Shillinger: Some questions, congressmen

I have a few questions, U.S. Reps. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock. In your opinion, is Joe Biden the president? Was the 2020 presidential election rigged? If so, why didn’t you object to counting the votes on the very same ballots for the Republican congressional candidates who won?

If the election was rigged, why did the Trump campaign only win one of the 60 legal challenges it brought to court? Many of the decisions were made by Republican-appointed judges, often with prejudice, and in some cases by Trump-appointed judges. Evidence and fact still matter in court, if not in Congress.

Do you believe that states have the duty and sovereign right to conduct their own elections, or should the federal government — the majority party in Congress — be able to overturn them when it doesn’t like the results?

You both signed an amicus brief in December for a lawsuit from Texas seeking to disenfranchise millions of voters from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Rep. LaMalfa voted — mere hours after the assault on the very building you were voting in — to disenfranchise the voters from Pennsylvania in certifying Mr. Biden’s electoral victory.

You both voted against impeaching a president who summoned the crowd, incited the crowd, and pointed it down Pennsylvania Avenue to “support” the legislators in overturning a free and fair election, resulting in five deaths and the violent desecration of the House of Representatives.

You both have slavishly towed the GOP line over the past decade, arguably breaking your oath of office repeatedly, but this past three weeks have seen you both cross the line into the outright sedition and subversion of democracy.

The 14th Amendment, Section 3, states: “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Please explain why this shouldn’t apply to you both. Please resign.

Hans Shillinger lives in Nevada City.