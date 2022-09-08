Greg Marshall: Who’s the fascist?

In the late ‘30s a notorious politician named Huey Long and a number of authors were all credited with statements along the lines of, “When America turns fascist it will be in the guise of anti-fascism.“

I submit we are on the march down that path. Main stream media, both print and TV, with a couple of exceptions, have abandoned unbiased reporting and turned into propaganda arms of the left.

Even more concerning is the fact that a handful of ultra-elite billionaires that control Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are running a private-enterprise Orwellian Ministry of Truth committed to the suppression of thought and speech.

So far, that suppression has been limited to conservative content, but it’s easy to see that expanding to include moderate left content that does not conform to the far left train of thought.

Speaking of Orwellian, in George Orwell’s novel “1984,” the government-run Ministry of Truth’s mission is to stamp out all speakers, publications, and even art forms not in full accord with the pronouncements of Big Brother. Burn books, topple statues, and rewrite history to show Big Brother (read left-wing progressives) has always been correct and never wrong.

Sound familiar? The BLM, far left anarchists, the “Woke” and “Cancel Culture” crowds, revisionists and other left wing groups are bringing that fictional portrayal of America into non-fiction reality.

Since 2020, widespread riots, looting and arson in major cities, toppling of historical statutes, renaming of schools, buildings and military bases, rewriting text books to conform to the left wing revisionist’s vision of “proper” history and banning conservative speakers on college campuses are a few examples of the move to a “Big Brother/totalitarian” type regime.

Sounds a bit like Germany in the ‘30s, does it not? Democratic legislators in both houses led by President Joe Biden have totally abdicated their responsibility to the American people in their psychotic obsession to damage former President Donald Trump and keep him from running again in 2024.

They, with help from a biased and corrupt mainstream media, have used every slimy, sleazy, under-handed tactic to attack and undermine the former president. Recently President Biden accused conservative supporters of the former president of being MAGA extremists and semi-fascists.

In his Sept. 1 prime time address, the president called MAGA conservatives a “threat to democracy.” With no threat of being held accountable by anyone, President Biden and the far-left extremists are free to pursue their goal of total control. Without getting into my personal opinion on the 2020 election, the Dems got their wish and we are marching down a perilous path to fascist totalitarianism led by the far left.

A weaponized DOJ (particularly the FBI) is already in action and 87,000 new armed IRS agents, whose mandate is to root out tax cheats, who most likely will be low- and middle-class taxpayers (easiest targets without the means to defend themselves) are coming. I wonder if the IRS agents will be issued brown shirts with a red arm band to go with their guns and ammo?

Not sure why IRS agents need guns and ammo for tax audits, but maybe they do for the “no knock” raids on small shop owners and widows. Big Brother is here, folks, and wants to control every aspect of your life, including what your kids are taught, what you say, do, think, see and even drive.

You’ll be fine as long as you conform strictly to the mandated ideology of the far left, but “Katie bar the door” if you deviate from the acceptable path. This trend should concern every American no matter your politics.

I am 77 years old and can hold my nose for the next 10-15 years, or however long I have left, to avoid the stink of the fatal decay that has begun to permeate our society.

More importantly, I feel sorry for our kids and grand kids who, unless conservatives and moderate Democrats unite and root out these far left ideologues, are doomed to watch the steady deterioration and eventual demise of a 250-year success story, the democratic republic of the United States.

Greg Marshall lives in Penn Valley