Greg Marshall: An F for President Biden’s first year

For those of you dissatisfied with the previous administration let’s take a quick look at the first year of the Biden administration. Joe Biden had barely enough time to take off his topcoat after the inauguration when he began a frenzied reversal and cancellation of the decisions and policies of the previous president.

On his first day in office, President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, canceled construction of the border wall, and reversed key actions designed to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.

The Keystone pipeline cancellation stopped a project that was to deliver over 800,000 barrels of petroleum from Canada to the United States per day. That decision wiped out U.S. jobs and I believe might cause the United States to shift from energy independence to being dependent on foreign sources for oil. Not disclosed is that a portion of that oil would still be delivered by truck and/or rail car, both costlier, less safe and pollution generators.

Predictably the Biden administration is now begging OPEC and other oil producers to ramp up production to increase availability. Inconsistent with the Keystone cancellation is President Biden’s approval of the Russian Nord Stream natural gas pipeline from Russia into Germany, giving Russia significant leverage in controlling European economies. Good job Joe.

The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 is the law regarding legal immigration. A rational person observing the total lack of effort to slow the onslaught of illegals has to conclude that President Biden’s government is knowingly breaking that law and not fulfilling its basic requirement to protect the people of the United States.





In addition, hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer-purchased steel wall panels, fiber optic cable, cameras and other material is lying along the border deteriorating due to contract cancellations.

The Biden administration also just recently asked the Supreme Court to vacate a 5th Circuit federal judge’s ruling that illegals “remain in Mexico” awaiting asylum court dates. Again, one has to conclude that the lack of effort to control the onslaught of illegals into the United States is designed to purposely increase the number of folks in the United States dependent on the government and who potentially will become citizens and vote Democrat.

The significant increase in illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl, coming into the United States with these illegals is a subject for another day. Good job Joe.

Another of the Biden administration’s stellar accomplishments is the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t think leaving that conflict after 20 years was a good idea. But if senior military folks were responsible for that withdrawal, they should all be fired.

Thirteen service members lost their lives in late August in that chaotic withdrawal, an unknown number of American citizens were left behind, and a still unknown number of Afghan allies have been abandoned due to the incompetence of the Biden administration. And that does not address the hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military equipment left behind for the Taliban terrorists. Good job Joe.

How about inflation? Filled up your car with gas or gone to the grocery store lately? Inflation is currently being reported as the worst in over 40 years. I submit President Biden’s energy and monetary policies are prime contributors to this issue and he wants to throw $5 trillion more worth of gas on the inflation fire with his irresponsible Buy Back Better welfare bill. Good job Joe.

President Biden’s started his administration with a challenge: the COVID-19 pandemic. He had two vaccines already approved for emergency use and a third close to approval. The drug industry was well underway to high rate production and availability, but since then we have had a year of contradictory and confusing information put out by the White House, FDA and CDC.

What is the proper quarantine time? Do “at home” tests work or not? Do cloth masks work or not? What age groups should have vaccines and/or boosters? Which rules, regulations, mandates, travel restrictions, mask guidelines and closures does one believe and follow?

President Biden needs to come up with a consistent, credible plan and message and execute it. What he is doing now is not working. Good job Joe.

Last, unless it happened on Jan. 6, 2021, the Biden administration has completely ignored the significant rise in violent crime across the United States. Murder is up, mob thefts in retail stores are rampant, and Antifa- and BLM-connected riots, looting and arson are, apparently, of no interest to this administration. This will come back to bite the Democrats.

So, I leave you with food for thought. The Biden administration started with lots of grandiose promises and control of both houses, but his first year in office reflects failure after failure in leadership and competence.

I submit the Biden administration gets an F for its first year in office.

Greg Marshall lives in Penn Valley.

Editor’s note: Canadian oil exports to the United States were estimated to set a new record in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Department. While phase 4 of the pipeline was canceled, the system continues to operate along a longer route.