Greg Marshall: A more rational energy strategy is needed

First, I would like to compliment 16-year-old Cale Crouch for his well thought out and written “Other Voices” piece Dec. 4 concerning the need for the continued use of nuclear power for energy. Maybe there is still hope for us. His submission caused me to dust off and submit this opinion:

In October 2020 Governor Newsom issued an executive order dictating that no fossil fueled cars would be sold in California after 2035. That order was softened later to reflect only emission-free cars be sold in California after 2035.

In April the governor declared fracking would be banned in California by 2024 and all oil extraction would be banned by 2045.

On May 27 the president announced that all raw materials required for the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries would be imported, avoiding new mining requirements in environmentally sensitive areas of the United States.

I submit that the president and the governor’s comments are ill advised and reflect their ignorance of the consequences of those edicts. The president, the governor and the population in general seem to have made a fanatic and total commitment to replace all fossil-fueled vehicles with electric powered vehicles. Under this concept wind power and solar power, apparently, will be the answer to all electric power needs.





I totally support reducing greenhouse gases and toxic emissions and the development and production of electric vehicles. What I don’t support is the position that electric vehicles are the only answer and that wind and solar are the only acceptable forms of energy production.

There are over 25 million cars and trucks in California, most of which are powered by fossil fuel. Replacing them with electric powered vehicles will add to the electric power demand equation in addition to ever increasing consumer and industrial demands.

Wind and solar proponents claim batteries will store the required energy. A recent article reflected the new Tesla battery plant in Nevada would have to produce batteries for 500 years to produce enough batteries to power the nation’s electric requirement for one day.

Other aspects of the move to electric vehicles not openly discussed are the natural resources requirement to produce the batteries and the environmental impact of their disposal. An electric vehicle battery weighs about 1,000 pounds. Natural resources such as lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, copper, aluminum, steel, not to mention petroleum based plastic, and others are required to produce the batteries.

To meet the battery demand, massive new mining operations will be required to dig up, transport and process the natural resources needed to make the batteries and the vehicles themselves. Relying on the president’s plan to import the required materials will make the country dependent on foreign sources (remember OPEC in the early 1970s). Recycling and disposal of the millions of the 1,000-pound batteries has not been addressed, nor the incredible investment in infrastructure to charge 300 million electric vehicles, not to mention the modifications required in every home to accommodate recharging.

The environmental impact of windmills and solar panels has also been conveniently ignored by the wind/solar fanatics. Solar panels require silicate to produce the silicon used in the panels. To make pure enough silicon for the panels requires processing with hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, hydrogen fluoride and other highly risky environmentally dangerous chemicals. A windmill’s carbon fiber blades can weigh over 80,000 pounds, must be replaced every 15 to 20 years and, as far as I know, have no published plan for recycling.

Other energy options must be explored, developed and produced. For example, hydrogen-powered vehicles have been on the roads of California since the early 2000s. Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, and hydrogen fuel can be produced in a number of reasonably efficient and cost effective ways, including thermochemical processing of natural gas and even splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrolysis or solar energy.

Even though they have greater range and are easy and faster to fuel than electric vehicles, the number of hydrogen-powered cars in California remains low, due to a lack of political support and low number of refueling stations. A recent Car and Driver article reflected that GM is exploring introduction of hydrogen cell delivery vans. More of this type of research and development is needed.

There is nothing wrong with strong measures to reduce emissions and greenhouse gases. There is nothing wrong with supporting electric-powered vehicles. What is wrong is the absolute and total commitment to solar and wind power and electric vehicles as the only answer.

What’s needed is a more balanced strategy. Why aren’t we exploring other energy options? Hydrogen and natural gas come immediately to mind as clean and available sources of energy. Millions, maybe billions of gallons of natural gas are burned at oil wells annually that could be contained and stored to fuel clean energy producing power plants or to produce hydrogen.

Nuclear power has been abandoned completely and yet is a zero emission source of energy that if built and run properly is totally safe. Current hydroelectric power is underutilized and new plants with zero emissions could help ease the shortages.

And, why aren’t we looking at options to filter and clean the emissions emitted from existing coal, oil and gas powered plants? Rational people need to step up and demand a more balanced approach to meeting transportation and energy requirements.

Greg Marshall lives in Penn Valley.