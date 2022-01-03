Bruce Rayner: Got the paper; where’s my mail?

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.“

That popular motto for the U.S. Postal Service is chiseled in gray granite over the entrance to the New York City Post Office, opened in 1914. However, of late those good intentions seem to be forgotten in parts of Nevada City. We’ve been informed recently that sending a letter across town may take five days. Further, Nextdoor reports some residents report not receiving any mail for three days or so.

It gets worse. Since I penned the first paragraph on Dec 23, we’ve been nailed by one heck of a storm. Thus absence of postal delivery by the famed couriers might be excused, except for one anomaly. Through the storm, roads unplowed, wires down, no power, no internet, snow blocking the mailbox, our daily edition of The Union has been faithfully delivered in its blue box.

How can that be? Our Union carrier, Ron Harris, must be a dedicated soul to rise in the middle of the night to get our local news to us. Three cheers to The Union for such unexpected service.

Now, back to the Postal Service: Has the politics of reducing costs, the stress of holiday mail, overcome our town’s Post Office and their ability to get the mail out? Is it possible that maintaining postal service is no longer a priority in today’s internet world? Do we need to give in to the whims of Washington, when in simpler times postal service was considered a mainstay of our country? Even in 500 B.C. the Persians operated a working system of mounted postal couriers.

Today, mail delivery is still important for private letters, Christmas cards and magazines despite the endless junk mail. Perhaps the latter pays for our timely delivery despite the pressures of holiday mail.

We too had no mail delivery for three days before the storm. Then on Tuesday, Dec. 21, our mailbox was full — not of our mail, but of mail for neighbors up and down the road! How could that be?

Before writing, I did my research. Taking all that mail to the Post Office, I asked to talk to the postmaster. While there was no one in the lobby, he was not available. One of the clerks offered some help. (We have an old fashioned Post Office where it’s easy to get help when you need it.)

Explaining my collection of mail, I asked how that could happen. “Oh,” the clerk offered. “We’re so understaffed and busy, we see a lot of that.”

The mail was placed in a pile for the “postal inspector.” I asked if it couldn’t just be redelivered, as I’d seen DMV registrations in my stack.

“No, it’s not that simple,” the clerk said. “Could take a while. We have substitute drivers in unmarked rented cars as there aren’t enough little USPS trucks. Unfortunately the rented cars have left hand drive and it’s not possible to stop at every box (a driver might open his door into passing traffic). Sometimes the mail gets placed in one box in hopes the the neighbors will figure it out.”

Hmmm, maybe that’s what happened. If so, it’s a long ways off from the Postal Service motto above. Is there anyone in charge of the Postal Service who would prioritize the needs of the public above substituting irresponsible service in order to save a dollar?

Bruce Rayner lives in Nevada City.