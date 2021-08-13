Ginny Kirkley: Focus on the positive and the future

I sit trying to have a positive attitude about life and instead battle worry about the virus, fire, drought, health, homelessness, illegal immigration, the job market and supply chain problems and, unfortunately, a disappointing political stage.

What I don’t understand is why some Americans in these challenging times are focusing on divisive ideologies that promote hate and concentrate on our physical attributes rather than what each American, without labeling each of us, can contribute to the future of our country.

Am I depressed? I think most Americans are battling negativity and depression, and the news sends us deeper into that state.

Why do some Americans waste time and energy wallowing in and exaggerating the negative aspects of the history of America? We should all focus on the positive ideologies that have contributed to the freedom of life, thought, speech and value of every person regardless of what they look like or who their parents were.

What possible good does it do to topple statues and find fault with America’s founders, our governing documents, and our ideology? Instead, let’s focus on the positive ideals that created our experiment in democracy that has succeeded in so many ways.





Why should the children of today be taught to apologize or expect preference for what their ancestors did or didn’t do? The past is the past and no matter how hard you try, you cannot erase history.

What we all can do is look forward, correct the mistakes we all make personally and politically and move on to a better life. We learn from the past to put one foot in front of another and meet challenges as best we can. Human nature requires hope in the future to survive.

Much of what is touted today in the name of critical race theory, cancel culture, etc., has a basis in ideologies that when studied carefully is not what we think it might be.

More importantly, why “go there?” Let’s take what is positive about what we have and build on it.

Again, look at history and see what did and didn’t work in other countries, even in recent times. It is my belief that if we could stop hating anyone who disagrees with us, stop censoring opinions that are not aligned with our own, and focus on resolving the issues that really matter, we might move our culture and society forward.

And, as an unintended consequence, maybe there would be fewer suicides, less mental illness and a brighter future for all Americans.

Ginny Kirkley lives in Lake Wildwood.